Kenny Braitman has lived a life of gratitude, and, when you hear his story, the reason seems obvious: Fifty-three years ago, he was a young Marine who survived vicious, hand-to-hand combat on a hill in what was then South Vietnam. You will not find his name among the 58,318 that appear on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington. His gratefulness, however, rises not merely from ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO