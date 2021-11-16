MC Fiscal Court

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Monday. One item on the agenda involved a contentious discrepancy regarding the “County Road” status of a portion of CR-1078 (Viney Hollow Road). The road terminates at a family cemetery. Prior to 2009 the official county maps showed the county maintaining 0.9 miles of this road. However, for some unknown reason, the maps after 2009 only showed 0.4 miles of the road being considered county road. The discrepancy between the maps is being researched by officials in Frankfort. Records indicate that the county has maintained the full 0.9 miles for 15 years or more. The fiscal court and the county seem to be caught in the middle of a dispute involving the property containing the road and access to the cemetery. There are some that want the county to maintain the full 0.9 miles of the road assuring access to the cemetery. There are others that claim only 0.4 miles is under the county’s jurisdiction and that the rest of the road fall on private property. These individuals do not want anyone trespassing on their private property. This leaves the county officials in a predicament. If they exercise jurisdiction and do maintenance on the road they anticipate a lawsuit from the parties that maintain it is private property. However, if they don’t maintain the road they anticipate a lawsuit from those that consider it a county road and want the road maintained for access to the cemetery. Judge Gabbard indicated that he is in ongoing discussions with the County Attorney and also with representatives in Frankfort regarding the best course of action. One of the key issues to ascertain is to research the reason(s) behind the change in the maps between 2009 and 2010. Judge Gabbard stated that he can find no documentation that the fiscal court ever formally acted to reduce the length of the road from 0.9 miles to 0.4 miles. There is a very rigid protocol required by the KRS when a county adds or subtracts stretches of road to or from county jurisdiction. This requires independent evaluations and a public hearing and the action is incorporated into approved minutes of public meetings. There are no records of such public meetings, hearings, or actions. The records that are available to the fiscal court indicate that the county has performed county road maintenance on the 0.9 miles for over 15 years. This alone would qualify the road as a “county road”. However, Judge Gabbard recommended to the court that before a formal action is taken by the court to acknowledge or dispute the legal status of the road it would be wise to wait until the reason(s) behind the map discrepancy were illuminated.

JACKSON COUNTY, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO