ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

2 deaths; 27 new cases reported Tuesday

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 5 days ago

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed two additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is an 84-year-old female that died on November 12 and an 86-year-old male that died on November 15.

The deaths bring the total to 178 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 27 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,879 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 17 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,345 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 848 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 32,594 or 43.28% of the total population of the county (75,315).

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases Spiking Again As Temperatures Drop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are spiking again as temperatures go down. On Friday, Allegheny County reported 845 new cases. Allegheny Health Network’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Whiting said cases are going up across the region. According to the CDC, Allegheny County has the lowest positivity rate in our region at 10 percent. Armstrong County has the highest rate at 27 percent. Dr. Whiting said low vaccination rates are contributing to the numbers. Armstrong County is middle of the road with around 63 percent of people 12 and older fully vaccinated. The lowest is Beaver County at 57 percent, while Allegheny County has the most at 71 percent. Allegheny Health Network is still combatting vaccine hesitancy with facts. According to Dr. Whiting, it’s one of the most studied vaccines we’ve ever had. “I think every time we convince somebody to do it that had some reason not to do it, I think that recharges everybody to keep the fight going,” the doctor said. At this point, AHN is not being overwhelmed with cases. Dr. Whiting said the vaccine will allow for families to gather safely this holiday season.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 845 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 845 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the new cases, 641 are confirmed cases and 204 are probable. The two new deaths happened in November and both people were 65 or older. There have been 9,234 total hospitalizations and 143,372 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,422. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Health
County
Scioto County, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
CBS Pittsburgh

More Than 100K Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In Pennsylvania

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — More than 100,000 COVID-19 shots have gone into kids’ arms in Pennsylvania, the state Health Department said Friday. It comes as the state is reporting 7,604 new coronavirus cases and 96 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,674,328 cases and 32,825 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 3,032 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 679 in ICUs. The state says 14,871,992 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,564,299 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. A total of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Reporting change adds almost 2,800 COVID-19 deaths to Missouri total

Missouri’s COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 20 percent Thursday afternoon, to more than 15,000 fatalities. The 2,771 deaths added to the report aren’t news to local health departments. They have been frustrated for months by the Department of Health and Senior Services’ unwillingness to recognize deaths where the patient’s diagnosis was confirmed by […] The post Reporting change adds almost 2,800 COVID-19 deaths to Missouri total appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Co Morbidities#Odh
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Nationwide, coronavirus cases are trending downward, a tremendous relief after a Delta surge that affected nearly every state. However, now is no time to celebrate. Not only do experts not know if a "fifth wave" may come again during the colder months but some states aren't seeing declines; in fact, cases are surging there. Which ones? Read on to discover which 6 states are currently being hit the hardest—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missourians 18 years or older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine. The state health department amended orders Friday to authorize a single booster dose for adults. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized and endorsed the boosters Friday. Fully vaccinated The post All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Guidelines For Holiday Gatherings Released By CDC

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released safety guidelines for holiday gatherings."There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health," the CDC said. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, …
FESTIVAL
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo suspended from COVID-19 vaccination program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An urgent care clinic in Pueblo has been suspended from the state's COVID-19 vaccination program as of Friday after an inspector found numerous violations inside the clinic. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an unannounced site inspection at VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo found "a number of The post VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo suspended from COVID-19 vaccination program appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
3K+
Followers
150
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy