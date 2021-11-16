ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackle Eli Ankou to practice squad

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills have signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the practice squad. Ankou, originally from Ottawa, Ont., signed with the Bills in June, his seventh NFL team...

buffalonews.com

Buffalo News

Bills add cornerback Nick McCloud to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Nick McCloud to the practice squad after he was waived last week by the Cincinnati Bengals. McCloud joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent and was with the team until final roster cutdowns. He had an interception in the preseason game against the Bears and finished with nine tackles in the three preseason games.
NFL
Niagara Gazette

Bills place defensive tackle Zimmer on IR, sign CB Cam Lewis

ORCHARD PARK — Buffalo Bills backup defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was placed on injured reserve on Thursday after he sustained a season-ending knee injury which will require surgery. The Bills (5-3) filled Zimmer’s roster spot by signing cornerback Cam Lewis from their practice squad in preparation for their game at...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills place defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills announced that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to today’s game against the New York Jets. Lotulelei, 31, opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s returned this year with great success, as he has been a large part of the reason why Buffalo’s defense has improved significantly from last year. While Lotulelei has always been stout against the run, he’s even added value as a pass rusher this year.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills signing Cam Lewis to active roster

The Buffalo Bills are signing cornerback Cam Lewis to their 53-man roster, according to his agent Sean Stellato, via Adam Schefter. Lewis was previously protected on the practice squad for the week, so it’s not in response to someone trying to sign him to their active roster. Update: The Bills...
NFL
USA Today

Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 10

The Buffalo Bills announced who the team has placed on the protected portion of their practice squad for their Week 10 meeting with the New York Jets on Sunday. The names come to us via the NFL’s transaction wire. In 2020, the NFL implemented a new rule to help NFL...
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills opponent preview: Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

The Buffalo Bills might have a problem. Rookie right tackle Spencer Brown went on the COVID-19 list and is unlikely to play vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The last time Brown was out the Jacksonville Jaguars had a field day knocking Josh Allen around thanks to Buffalo using the Brown injury as an excuse to shuffle three out of the five spots on the line. That makes the Colts’ most disruptive player on the line an easy choice for this week’s case study.
NFL
Buffalo News

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer go in depth on what makes their pairing so special

If Leslie Frazier ever feels like taking a day off, the Buffalo Bills’ defense probably would be able to get by. The team’s defensive coordinator has veteran safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer to thank for that. Now in their fifth year together in Buffalo, Hyde and Poyer have become so in tune with the scheme that Frazier said they could easily stand in front of the defensive meeting room and teach its principles to their teammates.
NFL
Buffalo News

Twitter reactions: Bills fans disconsolate after drubbing by Indianapolis

An abysmal run defense, penalties, turnovers and offensive line struggles joined forces to doom the Bills Sunday vs. Indianapolis, with Buffalo falling 41-15. The boos at Highmark Stadium rained down even harder on Twitter, where Buffalo's fan-base loathed the present and lamented the future. Fans are beside themselves. What run...
NFL
Buffalo News

Tremaine Edmunds inactive for Bills against Colts

Despite practicing on a limited basis Friday, Tremaine Edmunds won't play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills. Edmunds was one of the team's four inactive players that were announced 90 minutes before kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. The fourth-year linebacker will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury.
NFL
Buffalo News

Confident left tackle Dion Dawkins says Bills won't let ugly loss 'poison' season

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said the team can’t let Sunday’s disappointing 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts linger, especially with a Thanksgiving night game at New Orleans ahead. “It goes in the category of, flush it let it go, move on,” he told reporters. “We’ve got a game...
NFL
Buffalo News

Josh Allen on Bills' big loss to Colts: 'Execution is what it comes down to'

After the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was steaming. On Sunday, after losing 41-15 to the Indianapolis Colts at home, he seemed more stunned. Allen finished Sunday 21-of-35 for 209 yards. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both of his interceptions led to Indianapolis...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills Q&A: Is this a crisis? Have expectations gotten better of Bills?

Here’s what we’re asking after the Buffalo Bills’ loss to Indianapolis Sunday:. What is the Bills’ biggest worry at this moment?. The biggest concern is whether this team is physical enough on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball against good teams. The offensive line didn’t have...
NFL
Buffalo News

Report Card: Bills flunk every test in embarrassing home loss to Colts

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Not good enough. How many times this season have we written that? Devin Singletary had three carries for 17 yards and Zack Moss had a woeful three carries for 5 yards. In two of the past three games, Moss has carried three times for 6 and 5 yards, respectively. The only bright spot was Matt Breida, who had a 28-yard gain on his way to five carries for 51 yards. Given what the Bills are getting from Moss, Breida should get more opportunities. Quarterback Josh Allen gained 18 yards on a pair of carries. Buffalo’s 13 rushing attempts were the fewest in any game with Sean McDermott as head coach. The Bills actually averaged 7.0 yards per rush – but let’s be honest: No group’s getting a passing grade after that atrocity.
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills, Colts combine for Scorigami with first 41-15 game in NFL history

Buffalo Bills fans will be eager to forget their team's 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Orchard Park, but the final score line will be hailed by lovers of statistics and unusual results. According to the website Scorigami, Sunday's game was the first to finish with a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL

