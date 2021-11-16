‘Never seen anything like it,’ says trooper after semi-truck folds car in half in collision

Just after 7pm, a four-vehicle crash was reported on FM 1314 south of SH 242 in front of the Thunder Gun Range. First units on the scene started calling for additional ambulances and rescue equipment. The driver of one of the vehicles was not on the scene. None of the witnesses say he left the scene. The sunroof of his jeep was broken out and pieces were found several hundred feet down the road. Caney Creek and Porter Firefighters started searching the woods in knee-deep water with no luck. DPS Troopers were convinced the 61-year-old male did not flee on foot. Texas Department of Criminal Justice was contacted for Bloodhounds. DPS also requested their helicopter. A crew was called into a man it and they responded. For over an hour they flew over the area using infrared sensors and spotlights with no luck. Now, 3-h0urs into the search the DPS Sergeant on the scene had just put the radio in his hand to release the helicopter from the scene and allow the fire department to continue searching with a drone. It was then the helicopter crew said they spotted the victim some 200-yards into the woods lying alongside the water. Troopers went in to locate him thinking the crash was now a fatality. However, the next call was for them to send EMS in and the victim was alive. The TDCJ Dogs were canceled. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. Witnesses said the driver of the Jeep was northbound on FM 1314 when he crossed the center line sideswiping a southbound Kia Sol causing it to flip into the ditch. The female driver was transported in stable condition to Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands. The Jeep then went between a Ford Edge and a Toyota Forerunner. As it hit this vehicle it went airborne and landed on top of the Toyota. The female driver was trapped in the Toyota with internal injuries and leg fractures. Caney Creek and Porter firefighters worked to free her. An infant was in a car seat in the back seat. The infant did not even have a scratch being in the baby seat. Firefighters were able to get the infant out of the mangled mess. It was close to 20-minutes to cut the female driver out of the Toyota. The female driver of the Ford edge which was also southbound was transported in stable condition. The driver of the Jeep could not be found. Inside his vehicle were no signs that he had exited the vehicle on his own as all doors were jammed shut. But with the roof, open Troopers figured he had been ejected. He was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands in stable condition. DPS is still trying to determine why he crossed into oncoming traffic, however, another witness says they believe he hit the curb on the side of the road and overcorrected.

ACCIDENTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO