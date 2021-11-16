ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Never seen anything like it,’ says trooper after semi-truck folds car in half in collision

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
 5 days ago
“There’s really not a word to describe this collision.” That’s according to Washington State Trooper Rocky Oliphant, after a stunning incident where a semi-truck folded a Nissan Altima in half along I-5 over the Skagit River. According to Trooper Oliphant, the semi-truck struck the Altima...

commonsense
5d ago

THAT is why you don’t brake check a tractor trailer or cut one off. It takes a football field for them to safely stop at 55 mph.

It’s PAT!!!!!!
5d ago

Wow! This is definitely proof that when it’s not your time to go, it is not your time to go. The driver was very lucky and I can only imagine the driver’s trauma/PTSD after this. Count your blessings 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Michael Hunter
4d ago

l remembered the good old days when cars were made of steel, not plastic. safety crash related until you are in a collision.. cheap made, expensive to buy.

