Luka Doncic faded back and sized up his MVP defender. As spectacular as Nikola Jokic was Monday night, not even he could contend with Doncic’s trademark shot. The Dallas Mavericks snapped Denver’s five-game winning streak, knocking off the Nuggets 111-101 on the second night of a back-to-back. Since 2018-19, the Nuggets owned the best record in the NBA on no rest, but they fell to 28-12 in such situations with Monday’s loss.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO