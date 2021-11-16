ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s offering Egg McMuffins for 63 cents to celebrate its 50th anniversary

By Audacy Staff
 5 days ago

McDonald’s is going old school to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic Egg McMuffin sandwich.

To properly honor the breakfast item, the burger chain will sell the Egg McMuffin for its original price of 63 cents on Thursday, November 18th.

The throwback deal will only be available this Thursday during the morning hours of 6:00 am to 10:30am and must be purchased using the official McDonald’s app.

In addition, fans will be able to alter the Egg McMuffin by adding “fun hacks” to transform the classic into new iterations for the day.

Options include adding bacon and tomato to create The B.E.T., including grape jelly and hash browns for The H.B.J., or ordering a McChicken Biscuit and hotcake syrup to make the Sweet Chicken Sammie. The options are limitless to have it your way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428mS8_0cygVN7300
Photo credit McDonald's

“The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since,” said Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications, in a press release.

“It‘s been fun to see all the ways they’ve made it their own - whether it’s adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they’re always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin.”

On Thursday morning, customers can order the breakfast sandwich on the app for 63 cents, and any add-ons, for carry out, drive thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.

