ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Richard Williams: 5 Things To Know About Serena & Venus’ Father

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W6f9_0cygVMEK00
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Hail to the ‘King.’ Ahead of Will Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams in the new biopic, learn all about Venus and Serena Williams’ father and the man who trained these tennis icons.

“A rare sighting,” Serena Williams captioned a Nov. 9 Instagram post of her daughter, Olympia, riding her bicycle while a man recorded her ride. “The one and only G.O.A.T still motivating. King Richard, but I call him daddy.” The man in question was Richard Williams, whose story was the subject of King Richard, the new biopic starring Will Smith. With the movie already generating Oscar buzz for Will, many might forget that the man he portrays is the real-life father of two of tennis’ greatest players (and arguably, the greatest of all time in Serena.) For those unfamiliar, here’s what you need to know about Richard Williams.

1. Richard Williams Hails From Louisiana.

Richard Dove Williams was born on Feb. 14, 1942, in Shreveport, Louisiana. “In Shreveport, my family and I lived in a three-room shack on East Seventy-Ninth Street, next to the railroad tracks. The house was so raggedy a strong wind could have blown it down,” Richard wrote in an excerpt of his book, Black and White: The Way I See It, published by the New York Daily News in 2014. Richard’s father left his mother, Julia, and her five children to survive on their own. “When my father never gave anything to me, I decided I was going to give my family everything I had,” he wrote. “The more I worked, the more I helped Mama and my sisters, and the prouder of myself I became.” After graduating from high school, he eventually found his way to California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YqwE_0cygVMEK00
Serena Williams and Venus Williams arrive at the 2021 AFI Fest  (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

2. He’s Been Married Multiple Times.

While out in California, Richard met Betty Johnson. Betty had one child from a prior relationship, and after she and Richard married in 1965, they had five children together, per Page Six. They divorced in 1973. Seven years later, he married Oracene Prince. She and Richard had two biological daughters together – Venus and Serena – before divorcing in 2002. In 2010, Richard married Lakeisha Juanita Graham, a woman 37 years younger than he was. They welcomed a son, Dylan, in 2012 and divorced in 2017, per Heavy.

3. Richard Had No Background In Tennis

After Richard saw Virginia Ruzici receive a $30,000 check on television after she won a tennis tournament, he decided that his next two kids would play the sport, according to Sports Illustrated. “When we got started in tennis, it was to go out and make a lot of money. Believe me, we have made tons, and I’ll make even more.”

He bought books and tapes to learn everything about the sport, taught Oracene – a gifted athlete – how to play, and began to coach the three girls from his first marriage, according to a 2018 Serena profile in GQ. When Venus and Serena were 3 and 4, he started them playing at the public courts in Compton, California. Richard also drew up a 78-page training regime. As Venus and Serena developed, Richard moved the family to South Florida, where the daughters – Serena was 10, Venus was 11 – could train at Rick Macci’s tennis academy. Richard eventually pulled the girls out of the school and did all the coaching himself at home. It was a successful risk, with Venus and Serena exploding on the scene, racking up wins left and right.

“I don’t feel like I was really in a bubble, to be honest,” Serena told GQ. “I had friends. And you know, my dad wouldn’t let us be pro full-time until we finished high school.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vdn3X_0cygVMEK00
Serena and Venus Williams in 2019 (Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock)

4. His Tennis Dreams Were Supported By His Wife

“My dad at one point was working, and then, he stopped,” Serena said in the Nov. 16 episode of Red Table Talk, per PEOPLE. “He’s like, ‘This is what we’re going to do. I’m not going to have a job. I’m gonna go with Venus and Serena and train them every day.’ Now that would be impossible for me if my husband [Alexis Ohanian] were to tell me that.” Serena credited her mother for supporting the family while Richard chased tennis

5. Richard Was Ahead Of His Time, According To Serena

“My dad was and still is way before his time,” Serena Williams told GQ’s Wesley Lowery for a profile on Will Smith. “You see, when someone is different—when they don’t act or look how a person assumed they would—the first reaction is often fear. They think, How do we break them? My dad anticipated that, but he would not allow himself or his family to be broken.” Serena also gave praise to Will Smith for the accuracy of his portrayal, telling Lowery that “there were moments she had to remind herself that it wasn’t actually her father on the screen.”

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is Too Cute Riding A Tricycle With Grandpa ‘King Richard’

Ahead of the release of ‘King Richard,’ Serena Williams showed off what her dad is like as a grandfather to her daughter, Olympia, in an adorable new video. When King Richard premieres on Nov. 19, the world will get to know Serena Williams and Venus Williams‘ father, Richard Williams. However, to the tennis pros, he’s still just dear ol’ dad! Serena proved that when she uploaded a sweet video of Richard getting in some bonding time with her four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. In the video, Olympia rides her tricycle down the sidewalk, while Richard is proudly filming the exciting moment on his phone.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Compton, CA
Sports
City
Compton, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Sports
The Independent

Will Smith paid his father’s child-support debts

Will Smith has revealed that he paid his father’s child support bill to cover money that was meant to contribute towards his upbringing.In his new memoir, Will, the Independence Day actor details his parents’ separation and eventual divorce. When the divorce was finalised, Smith’s father was served with a $140,000 (£103,000) bill for backdated child support.By the time their divorce was finalised, Smith was already an adult and a successful actor and rapper and explained why he paid the sum that his father couldn’t afford: “Daddio didn’t have $140,000 (£103,000), and Mom-Mom was unwilling to make any concession whatsoever....
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says He Had His House and Cars Seized, Went to Jail Before 'Fresh Prince' Fame (Exclusive)

Will Smith is getting candid about hitting rock bottom right before his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame. In ET's exclusive clip of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith above, the 53-year-old actor reveals he had his house and cars seized and went to jail. Oprah Winfrey kicks off the clip, noting how in his upcoming memoir, he says he "basically lost everything."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Serena Williams’ Best Street Style Looks

Serena Williams may have made a name for herself through her tennis career, but she’s also embraces fashion with gusto. In addition to collaborating with longtime outfitter Nike for her on-court looks, the star athlete has a namesake clothing label that makes dresses, tops, pants and denim. Williams herself often models Nike looks as well as her own Serena line on the street. In June 2021, the 40-year-old mom was snapped at her hotel in Paris sporting a black Nike athletic top with white piping and leggings with Nike sneakers featuring hits of neon green and silver. In May 2021, while stepping out...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Daily News
People

Serena Williams Credits Her Mom for Supporting Their Family of 7 After Dad Richard Quit His Job

Serena and Venus Williams' family is praising their mother for her constant support. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the upcoming Red Table Talk episode in which the sisters join Will Smith to discuss their new film King Richard, which follows the life of Serena and Venus' father Richard Williams. Richard was also, famously, their childhood tennis coach. Smith portrays Richard while newcomers Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney play Serena and Venus, respectively.
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodmorningamerica.com

Actor Dean Stockwell dead at 85

Will Smith explains childhood trauma, unconventional marriage in new memoir. Will Smith's marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith may not be the most conventional, but it works for them. In a new interview with "Good Morning America," the Oscar-nominated actor said that "there' a certain amount of sturdiness ... that gets...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy