Dolphins place Greg Little on IR, waive Sheldrick Redwine

The Associated Press
5 days ago
 5 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed offensive tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine on Tuesday, moves involving two players who hadn’t appeared in a game for the team yet this season.

Little was acquired in a trade with Carolina on Aug. 17, and has been inactive for all 10 of Miami’s games. Redwine was signed Oct. 26 and was inactive for three games.

The Dolphins also signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to the practice squad Tuesday, doing so while releasing Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.

The Dolphins, winners of two straight after a 1-7 start, visit the New York Jets on Sunday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

Mistakes, penalties doom Jets in 24-17 loss to Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh was clearly annoyed after the New York Jets’ latest defeat, and it’s hard to blame him. His team had several chances to pull out a win against an AFC East rival. But mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities were too much to overcome in a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 24-17 win over New York Jets

Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins are making a push for respectability. After beginning the 2021 season with a 1-7 start the Dolphins have seemingly picked up steam, winning a third consecutive game with Sunday’s 24-17 road victory over the New York Jets. While it seems crazy to even suggest that the Dolphins (4-7) could finish this season with a winning record, it’s possible that Miami ...
NFL
