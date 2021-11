UC lecturers are on the verge of a strike as many find themselves without contracts and proceeding precariously through the 2021 school year. The negotiation processes for the successor contract began on April 3, 2019. However, a new contract was not finalized after the previous contract expired in January 2020. The University Council-American Federation of Teachers, or UC-AFT, held a meeting with the UC Office of the President in September 2020. According to UCOP spokesperson Stett Holbrook, the contents of the meeting were kept confidential.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO