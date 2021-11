Cookeville Lady Cavs Lacrosse senior Emma Bailey signed her national letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Lee University. “It feels pretty good to know where I’m going and finally make the decision,” Bailey said. “There were a couple other schools, but nothing was really calling my name and the coach at Lee recruited me to play here when I was in fourth grade. I’ve known him for forever.”

