North Carolina infrastructure bill impact

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Biden’s bipartisan 1.2 trillion-dollar infrastructure investment and jobs act into law on Monday, and North Carolina is projected to receive a considerable amount of funding.

The state could expect around 457-million dollars for bridge repairs, 910-million to improve public transportation, and at least 100-million to improve broadband services.

And although the bill was supported by many Republican lawmakers in the state, congressman Greg Murphy says this is a waste of tax dollars.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis said in a previous statement that the passing of the infrastructure bill is a huge win for North Carolinians which will create good-paying jobs without raising taxes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.