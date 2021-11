MOORHEAD, Minn. — It's been just over 40 years since the first cases of what would later become known as AIDS were reported in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in June 1981, it was reported that five previously healthy young men in Los Angeles had come down with some kind of "cellular immune deficiency." Just a few years later, for the next several decades, the AIDS epidemic raged. Since its beginnings, AIDS and HIV-related illness have killed 700,000 people in the U.S.. There are more than 1.2 million people living with HIV in America and there are more than 35,000 new infections each year.

