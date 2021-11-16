Stabbing leads to search for attacker around UTEP campus

EL PASO, Texas -- A stabbing in Sunset Heights Tuesday afternoon left a victim wounded and police searching around the nearby UTEP campus for the suspected attacker.

The stabbing happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Yandell near Mundy Park, which is about two blocks from campus.

Authorities said the person wanted in the stabbing was on the loose and believed to still be in the area.

In an alert issued to students and staff, UTEP urged them to "remain vigilant of surroundings."

No further details were immediately available.

