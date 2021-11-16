Construction underway for 192 apartments on Stillwater Road

Developer Jason Evans is seeking to provide the Kalispell community with one of its most sought-after commodities these days — housing.

Evans is spearheading Stillwater Crossing, a market-rate housing complex located at 430 Stillwater Road.

The development will include 192 apartment units, half of them one-bedroom units and the other half with two bedrooms.

“The city of Kalispell was great to work with and I’m excited to be a part of building good quality apartments in such an awesome place to live, work and play,” said Evans, a Whitefish resident.

Evans’ development company, JCE Development, is working on the project with WGM Group out of Kalispell and TW Clark Construction from Spokane.

Construction started in June and is expected to take a total of 18 to 20 months.

Stillwater Crossing’s one-bedroom units will be 638 square feet, and the two-bedrooms will be 1,024 square feet.

Each building will be three stories tall: two with 36 units each and five with 24 units each.

The units will include balconies or patios, plus washers and dryers in each unit, and will be pet-friendly.

Also included are 106 garages with 8-foot tall doors, “so you can actually park a truck/SUV with skis on top,” said Evans.

Stillwater Crossing also will offer a clubhouse with an exercise facility, a playground, an outdoor spa hot tub and park areas.

Evans has future plans to develop the 20-acre parcel to the west of the Stillwater Crossing property, as well as the commercial lot on the corner of Stillwater Road and Four Mile Drive.

He expects the apartment buildings to be ready for occupancy in summer 2022.

However, he said, the project faces challenges from the rising cost of building materials and the demand on labor and subcontractors because of the boom in construction.

Evans, who has been in the multifamily construction business for 15 years, said he has “always wanted to build much-needed apartments in the Kalispell area.”

Reporter Bret Anne Serbin may be reached at 406-758-4459 or bserbin@dailyinterlake.com.