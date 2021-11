The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a wide range of mental health issues worldwide. However, it is still difficult to quantify which general trends exist in populations and which are also transnational. In order to shed more light on such trends, a research team consisting of Valentin Klotzbücher from the Department of Economics and Dr. Stephanie Reich from Faculty of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Freiburg, along with Marius Brülhart and Rafael Lalive from the University of Lausanne, has now analyzed 8 million calls to helplines in 19 countries.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO