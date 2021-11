ALBANY, NY- A bill that some New York lawmakers say would ultimately undermine the state’s redistricting process has been delivered to Governor Hochul’s desk. This development is despite the fact that voters statewide said no during the general election earlier this month by rejecting three of the five ballot proposals. Redistricting was one of them and Senator Joe Griffo says he did not support this measure.

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO