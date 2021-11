SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Jacob Gutierrez of Highlands High School. Jacob has been a member of the varsity baseball team since he was a freshman and the varsity football team since he was a sophomore. He also joined the varsity track team this year. He’s been given the U.S. Army Award of Excellence, the Yale Book Award and the College Board of National Hispanic Recognition. Jacob maintains a 101 GPA and is the class Valedictorian. Jacob plans to attend the Red McCombs Business School at the University of Texas in Austin and major in Business Management.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO