Physics

Experiments visualize temperature-driven spatial change of magnetic patterns at atomic scale

By Boston College
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperiments led by a group of Boston College researchers enabled atomic scale visualization of a temperature-driven spatial change of magnetic patterns in a Mott insulator, the team has reported in Science Advances. Today's forefront materials are often "lumpy" at the nanoscale: Their electronic and magnetic properties vary on length...

