ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Stability is the new sexy: 'Singles in America' study reveals major shifts in dating from COVID-19

By Indiana University
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest annual scientific study on single adults shows that COVID-19 has caused a dramatic shift in people's priorities when it comes to dating, sex and love. Faculty from the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University say some of the changes could last well beyond the pandemic. This is the...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Red America is now dying from COVID-19 at a clearly higher rate than blue America

By the end of 2020, there was no discernible difference between the rate of people who died of COVID-19 from areas that voted for President Biden and those who voted for former President Donald Trump — but "then the vaccines arrived," and "they proved so powerful, and the partisan attitudes toward them so different, that a gap in COVID's death toll quickly emerged," David Leonhardt writes in Monday's New York Times. And now, "the gap in COVID's death toll between red and blue America has grown faster over the past month than at any previous point."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Post and Courier

USC researchers find exposure to COVID-19 increases altruism in new study

New research published in September found that people in the United States who were more directly impacted by COVID-19 were more inclined to donate money to a charitable organization than those whose lives hadn't been closely touched by the virus. Two of the researchers, Nancy Buchan and Orgul Ozturk, are...
ADVOCACY
East Bay Times

Mask wearing cuts Covid-19 risk in half, new study shows

As Covid-19 makes a comeback in Europe, one study offers a reminder that simple measures like mask-wearing and hand-washing help to ward off the disease. Donning a face mask more than halves the risk of getting Covid, according to a review of eight studies published in the British Medical Journal. So does hand-washing. Physical distancing, meantime, cuts the risk by a quarter.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Major New Global Study Proves Mask-Wearing Is Super-Effective at Stopping COVID

Mask-wearing is by far the most effective non-pharmaceutical method to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to a major new global study. According to The Guardian, the new study—written by researchers at Monash University and the University of Edinburgh—is the world’s first robust review that can reliably rate the effectiveness of various public-health measures in slowing down the pandemic. It reportedly showed a 53 percent reduction in the incidence of COVID with mask-wearing, and a 25 percent reduction with physical distancing. Handwashing also appeared to be effective, but more research is required to rate it accurately. “This systematic review and meta analysis suggests that several personal protective and social measures, including handwashing, mask wearing, and physical distancing are associated with reductions in the incidence of Covid-19,” the researchers wrote in the British Medical Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#America#Scientific Study#Casual Dating#Sex#The Kinsey Institute#Indiana University#Match Com
Phys.org

Study: COVID tech took a toll on work-from-home moms

It's no secret that being a work-from-home mom during the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic was a drag. And those tech tools—video meetings and texting—designed to make remote work easier? They just added to the stress and exacerbated the mental health toll on burnt out moms trying to hold everything together.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Pollutant emissions in major seaports likely to have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, finds NTU Singapore study

Researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), have modelled that pollutant emissions from the shipping sector increased significantly in major international seaports during the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings serve as a stark contrast against findings[1] from the NASA Earth Observatory that the freeze in industrial processes and human activity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pioneerinstitute.org

Shifting COVID-19 Goalposts: Moving from Zero Infections to Zero Deaths

Is a New York Times bestselling author and Johns Hopkins physician. He writes for The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal and is the recipient of the 2020 Business Book of the Year Award for The Price We Pay. A professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Carey Business School, he has published over 250 scientific articles on the quality measurement, payment reform, and vulnerable populations. Dr. Makary has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine and is Editor-in-Chief of Medpage Today.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WVU study shows major differences between how people fared with COVID-19 between urban, rural areas

PITTSBURGH — A new WVU study has concerning statistics showing a significant difference between how people with COVID-19 fared in urban versus rural areas. Dr. Sunil Sharma, the Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at West Virginia University, found that 54% of rural patients died within a month of being admitted to the ICU, compared to 30% in urban areas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fast Company

A popular COVID-19 drug might not help women, new study shows

Dexamethasone is a powerful steroid that’s reportedly worked wonders in some people who get severe lung inflammation from COVID-19. It was the first drug that showed promise in saving severely ill patients during the summer of 2020, when COVID-19 treatment was still sort of a grab bag. A common generic drug, it can cost as little as $1 a dose, and it’s become standard of care in many hospitals. Oh, and it also may…not work on women.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Study reveals how COVID-19 is capable of infiltrating brain cells

SHREVEPORT, La. — COVID-19 is typically associated with respiratory symptoms, but plenty of studies have shown how the disease can impact the brain. Research reveals that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can infiltrate neurons, leading to various neurological issues in COVID-19 patients. But how exactly does this happen?. Researchers say the susceptibility...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy