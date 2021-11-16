Bybit Becomes The Global Main Sponsor of Argentina’s National Soccer Team

November 18, 2021 — The Solana-based play-to-earn game MonkeyBall has been selected as the launch partner of StarLaunch, a new Solana-based IDO and incubation platform. The first IDO on a new platform sets the expectations for all of its future sales, both in terms of the caliber of projects and the ultimate results for participants. Choosing MonkeyBall comes as a natural choice for StarLaunch, due to its large community and investor backing as well as strong fundamentals as an innovative high-production-value, Play-to-Earn game. MonkeyBall raised $3M from a host of venture capitalists and angels including, among others, Solana Ventures, NFX, iAngels, Longhash, CMS, Republic, Shalom Meckenzie (founder of DraftKings), Yoni Assia (founder of eToro), Shahaf Bar-Geffen (CEO of COTI) and Nimrod Lehavi (co-founder of Simplex).

