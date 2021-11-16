ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bybit Becomes The Global Main Sponsor of Argentina’s National Soccer Team

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the partnership between the AFA and Bybit, Argentina’s national team will wear the logo of the crypto company on its training apparel. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) revealed that Bybit will serve as its Global Main Sponsor for all selections in the next two years. Thus, the cryptocurrency...

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
azpbs.org

World class: ASU women’s soccer is a global family

TEMPE – Iceland’s Birta Gudlaugs, a freshman on Arizona State’s women’s soccer team, committed to the Sun Devils without ever stepping foot in the United States, much less on campus. But after only a couple of hours on the telephone with ASU coach Graham Winkworth, Gudlaugs was sold on the...
ARIZONA STATE
vavel.com

Antonio Conte: “It's important for this team to become solid.”

Two games into the Antonio Conte era at Tottenham Hotspur and there are plenty of positives to take from his first week in charge. The Italian manager made his Spurs debut with a 3-2 Conference League win over Vitesse in North London. Just a few days later, Conte managed his first Premier League game since 2019 in Tottenham's goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
stljewishlight.org

Is US Men’s National Team soccer player Brenden Aaronson Jewish?

(JTA) — The men’s World Cup soccer qualifier games are underway, and the U.S. team has a shot at making the tournament that will take place next fall in Qatar. For those fans who have suppressed the memories — the U.S. men’s team failed to qualify last time around. One...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
insidersport.com

AFA adds Bybit brand to national team’s kit

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has announced that cryptocurrency exchange platform Bybit has become a new global sponsor of Argentina’s national team in a two-year deal. The collaboration gives the brand some logo recognition across all AFA assets, including on the training apparel of all the national football teams. AFA...
APPAREL
cryptopotato.com

Another One: Floki Inu Becomes The Sleeve Sponsor of a Football Team From La Liga

The popular meme coin Floki Inu continues with its impressive partnerships with football teams. Shortly after collaborating with one of the most popular Indian football clubs, the team behind Floki Inu has announced a partnership with Spain’s Cadiz. The joint venture will see the Floki Inu logo displayed on Cadiz’s jersey sleeves.
SOCCER
Daily Trojan

Soccer in the States: U.S. Men’s National Team is giving us hope once more

In my time spent watching the United States play soccer, the team has fallen flat plenty. I’m used to watching an otherwise promising nation flop on the biggest stages. This instilled sense of pessimism is ingrained into my mind, and it creates a massive cognitive dissonance when things actually go the U.S.’ way.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Club#Ac Milan#National Soccer Team#Afa#Coca Cola#National Teams#Italian
cryptopotato.com

Floki Inu Becomes Main Sponsor of India’s Football Team Kerala Blasters

A new partnership between Floki Inu and Kerala Blasters FC will see the Indian football club wear the memecoin’s logo on its jersey throughout the ISL. Self-proclaimed SHIB and DOGE killer Floki Inu (FLOKI) has secured a major partnership deal with one of India’s top professional football clubs, Kerala Blasters FC, popularly known as The Blasters.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
cryptopotato.com

Australian Baseball Club Perth Heat Will Pay Salaries in Bitcoin: Report

The Australian baseball team is expected to go “all-in on a bitcoin standard” by allowing its athletes and employees to get paid in BTC. The professional Baseball League club – Perth Heat – will reportedly pay all its players and staff in bitcoin. In addition, the Australian team might accept BTC as a payment method for merchandise, sponsorships, and ballpark concessions on game days.
NFL
cryptopotato.com

Play-to-Earn Game MonkeyBall to be Featured as Inaugural Flagship IDO on StarLaunch

November 18, 2021 — The Solana-based play-to-earn game MonkeyBall has been selected as the launch partner of StarLaunch, a new Solana-based IDO and incubation platform. The first IDO on a new platform sets the expectations for all of its future sales, both in terms of the caliber of projects and the ultimate results for participants. Choosing MonkeyBall comes as a natural choice for StarLaunch, due to its large community and investor backing as well as strong fundamentals as an innovative high-production-value, Play-to-Earn game. MonkeyBall raised $3M from a host of venture capitalists and angels including, among others, Solana Ventures, NFX, iAngels, Longhash, CMS, Republic, Shalom Meckenzie (founder of DraftKings), Yoni Assia (founder of eToro), Shahaf Bar-Geffen (CEO of COTI) and Nimrod Lehavi (co-founder of Simplex).
GAMBLING
cryptopotato.com

MercadoLibre To Offer a Cryptocurrency Wallet Compatible With Fiat Purchases In Brazil

Mercadolibre will launch a service to buy, sell, and hodl cryptocurrencies in weeks. It will start in Brazil, but an expansion to other countries is planned. Mercadolibre, Latin America’s largest e-commerce site, is stepping up its bet on cryptocurrencies after several successful experiences. Now, a senior executive announced that within...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy