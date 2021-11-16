ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homemade pumpkin bread

KELOLAND TV
There’s nothing quite like the smell of fresh baked bread filling your home with a warm,...

The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Lasagnas That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
tastywoo.com

No-Bake Pina Colada Cream Pie

This pina colada cream pie is so beautiful, creamy, and really delicious! If you are a pina colada fan just like I am, then this is your dream dessert. No-bake and very easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the Graham cracker crust:. 1⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs.
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
knuj.net

Homemade Dinner Rolls

These are the perfect all-american dinner rolls — light, buttery and yeasty. They’ll be the star of any buffet breadbasket. 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into pieces, plus more for brushing. 1/2 cup sugar. 1 package active dry yeast. 1/2 cup warm water. 3 large eggs, lightly beaten. 1 1/2...
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
stevenscountytimes.com

Pumpkin Muffins

▢ 1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour▢ 1 cup white sugar▢ ½ cup brown sugar packed▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda▢ ½ teaspoon salt▢ 2 teaspoons cinnamon▢ 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice▢ 2 eggs room temperature▢ 15 oz can pumpkin puree▢ ½ cup butter softened▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Preheat the oven to...
Earth 911

Maven Moment: Homemade Pizza

As I bake my homemade pizza, the fragrance makes me think of my mom and Grandma Jennie. They always had staples like flour, sugar, yeast, vanilla extract, and olive oil in their kitchen. When I think back on it, it’s amazing the wide variety of dishes they could make using those staples. One of my favorites was pizza.
Mashed

Homemade Caramel Sauce Recipe

Many foods are so much better when they're homemade — and caramel is undoubtedly one of them. There's just something about this thick, creamy, and sweet sauce that is so wonderful when it's made fresh. If you thought that you could only get world-class caramel at an ice cream joint or your local coffee spot, then you thought wrong. This homemade caramel sauce is really easy to make, and it tastes incredible. We also love the fact that you don't need to leave the comfort of your own home to make and enjoy it.
