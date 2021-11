Most new cars lose a third of their value as soon as you drive out of the dealership. But not all cars spend 10-15 years gradually depreciating before an inevitable date with the scrapheap in return for a nominal fee. Some are even worth more than you paid for them before you take your first drive, and others return from an initial dip to become valued at many times their original sticker price.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO