ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

RSV Hospitalizations On The Rise Locally

basinnow.com
 8 days ago

RSV is on the rise locally and the public is being urged to take prevention seriously for the sake of infants and the elderly. According to TriCounty Health Department, there have been approximately 36...

basinnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsv#Infants#Cough#Sin Sish Uhl Rrb Virus
wyomingnewsnow.tv

RSV on the rise and what it could mean for children

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As if flu and cold season aren’t enough, there’s another virus for parents to watch out for. The sickness commonly known as RSV is the most common virus seen in children under two years old, putting them in the hospital. The Cheyenne Regional Medical...
CHEYENNE, WY
KRGV

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations slowly on the rise

The number of reported COVID-19 infections is slowly rising. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday that the seven-day average of reported COVID-19 cases nationwide has increased. The CDC data tracker shows that COVID-19 cases have been going up throughout November, after falling since September. "We get...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Health Officials Encourage Adults To Get Booster Dose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 surge continues, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 11,000 cases and 37 new deaths on Tuesday. And while those figures do include weekend numbers, experts say there is cause for alarm. Esme Murphy talked with one of the nation’s leading vaccine experts. Last year, people weren’t gathering in large spaces, weren’t going to Thanksgiving, or Vikings games. And this year, some people are wondering if they should be doing any of those activities at all. “We should,” Dr. Gregory Poland with the Mayo Clinic said, “I would say in a modified way.” He said that though many...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Considering A COVID Vaccine Booster? Here Are Some Answers About What To Expect With That 3rd Dose

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC says everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. More than 2.2 million people in Florida have gotten their additional shot. That’s less than a quarter of those fully vaccinated. Maryann Venancio is opting for another dose of COVID-19 protection. “I have chronic Lyme, and I see an infectious disease doctor, and he advised me that I would be a really good candidate for a booster,” said Venancio. Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the delta variant. Still, waning immunity is...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Statesboro Herald

With holidays here, new local COVID cases on the rise

With the Thanksgiving holidays here, new cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the nation, Georgia and Bulloch County recorded its most new weekly cases since the end of September. According to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health, 29 new confirmed cases of COVID were reported in...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
KFDM-TV

COVID hospitalizations on the rise ahead of the holiday season

WASHINGTON (SBG) - COVID cases are on the rise ahead of the holiday season, with hospitalizations in New York and New Jersey up over 30% from a month ago. "Cases in New York State have risen by a third in just the past week alone," said Dr. Nina Radcliff to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat."There are concerns that as the holidays unfold in the coming weeks and days, these increases may continue and spread."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reading Eagle

COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Berks

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Berks County has hit a new high for the delta surge. An update of the state Department of Health’s pandemic dashboard on Monday showed 92 patients hospitalized with COVID in the county. That’s an increase of seven from the previous day and surpasses the previous record for the lengthy 19-week delta variant surge of 87 set in early October.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Guidelines For Holiday Gatherings Released By CDC

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released safety guidelines for holiday gatherings."There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health," the CDC said. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, …
FESTIVAL
CBS Minnesota

With COVID Cases Surging, Thanksgiving Has Health Care Workers Concerned

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the big holiday weekend COVID cases are surging in the region. In Minnesota alone new cases are up 53% over the last 14 days. Minnesota hospitalizations due to COVID are up nearly 40% over the last 14 days. There are concerns the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to an even greater surge and most hospitals are back to putting off elective surgeries. The increase in hospitalizations is coming not just from a rise in COVID patients but also non-COVID emergencies, as well as preventative health checks many patients have been putting off. For health care workers, exhaustion and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Republic

Local virus death toll continues to rise

The COVID-19 death toll continued to climb during the first half of November, increasing the number of lives cut short by the virus to 110 since a summer surge primarily driven by the delta variant swept across the region and sent more than 3,400 of local residents to hospital emergency rooms.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox News

Fauci: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising among vaccinated

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people who are fully vaccinated, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease. Fauci discussed what was driving virus surges in hot spots around the U.S. "What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy