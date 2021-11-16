RSV Hospitalizations On The Rise Locally

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 surge continues, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 11,000 cases and 37 new deaths on Tuesday. And while those figures do include weekend numbers, experts say there is cause for alarm. Esme Murphy talked with one of the nation’s leading vaccine experts. Last year, people weren’t gathering in large spaces, weren’t going to Thanksgiving, or Vikings games. And this year, some people are wondering if they should be doing any of those activities at all. “We should,” Dr. Gregory Poland with the Mayo Clinic said, “I would say in a modified way.” He said that though many...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO