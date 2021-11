A good vacuum cleaner is like wi-fi. If the product is in peak performance mode, life is easy-breezy and dust-free-sy — but when it starts to lose its power and slow down, it can throw your routine out of whack. However, unlike that borrowed modem, the vacuum is one household appliance that you have to replace when it starts sputter — and shelling out for a new model can really … well, it can really suck the life out your budget. (Womp, womp.)

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO