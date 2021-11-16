ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Loves Living in Washington D.C. For Reasons Beyond Winning Basketball Games

By Tim van Straten
 5 days ago
After dealing Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, no one expected the Washington Wizards to be in win-now mode. But here they are, just under a month into the regular season, sitting at 10-3 atop the Eastern Conference standings. Life is good in D.C., to say the least....

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
3 Reasons the Washington Wizards are Legit

The Wizards are off to a 7-3 start this season, easily one of the best in recent memory. They are currently tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat and fellow upstart Chicago Bulls. Some have taken a pessimistic approach to Washington’s hot start and theorized that they will return to earth in the near future and experience an accompanying drop in the standings. While this is a possibility, it does not diminish the success of the team through the first 8.2 percent of the season, and there are a bevy of reasons for optimism among Wizards fans. Without further ado, here are three reasons the Wizards’ success through the regular season thus far is something to get seriously excited about.
Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
