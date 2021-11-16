GoldHaven Announces Private Placements

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors in connection with a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of 3,000,000 shares of common stock, series A additional investment options (the “Series A AIOs”) to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of common stock, and series B additional investment options (the “Series B AIOs”, together with the Series A AIOs, the “AIOs”) to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.25 per share and associated AIOs for gross proceeds of $9.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

