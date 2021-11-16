ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GoldHaven Announces Private Placements

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces flow-through non-brokered private placements and a non-flow through private placement....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Echo Global Logistics, For: Nov 23 Filed by: Ferguson Matthew Wagner

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. In connection with the consummation of the Merger, at the Effective Time, each issued and outstanding share of common stock,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SolGold PLC Announces Regional Exploration Update - Rio Amarillo

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rio Amarillo Hole 1 Partial Assays to 1,052m Depth Return. BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG)(OTC PINK:SLGGF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's regional exploration activities from its Rio Amarillo project in northern Ecuador, held by 100% owned subsidiary Carnegie Ridge Resources S.A. The Rio Amarillo project area lies approximately 35km southwest of the Company's world class Alpala deposit that comprises 2,663 Mt at 0.53% CuEq [1] in the Measured plus Indicated categories and contained metal content of 9.9 Mt Cu, 21.7 Moz Au and 92.2 Moz Ag at the Company's Cascabel project, held by Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ("ENSA"), an 85% owned subsidiary of SolGold.
INDUSTRY
The Press

Interlink Electronics Announces Second and Final Closing of Private Placement of 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock Raising an Additional $2.0 Million in Gross Proceeds

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), an industry-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced the second and final closing of its private placement of shares of 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the Series A Preferred) with individual accredited investors. Interlink sold 80,000 shares of Series A Preferred at an offering price of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $2.0 million. Interlink previously sold $3.0 million in gross proceeds of its Series A Preferred in October 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) Announces 3M Share Private Placement at $3.25/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors in connection with a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of 3,000,000 shares of common stock, series A additional investment options (the “Series A AIOs”) to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of common stock, and series B additional investment options (the “Series B AIOs”, together with the Series A AIOs, the “AIOs”) to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.25 per share and associated AIOs for gross proceeds of $9.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placements#Canada#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Goldhaven Resources Corp#Ghvnf#Fse#Nft#Company#Warrants#Corporation#The National Ft Units#Bc Ft Units#Offering#Chilean
StreetInsider.com

Stratera, Inc. (STRR) Announces 650K Share Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today the Company’s intent to undertake a private placement of 650,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to Jeffrey E. Eberwein, Executive Chairman of the Company.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow Through Shares and Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Non-Flow Through Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of November 4, 2021 and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 1,944,445 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.72 raising total gross proceeds of $1,400,000. The Company paid finder's fees of $84,000 and 20,833 common shares ("Finder's Shares") at a price of $0.72 to Glores Securities and Qwest Investment Fund Management.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Humble And Fume Complete $8M Private Placement, Advancing Cannabis Distribution In US

Humble & Fume Inc., a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, announced on Monday that it has completed a US$8 million private placement from Green Acre Capital Distribution Corp. for 18,795,471 common shares at a price of C$0.53 per share, representing 15.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Humble, following completion of the private placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA) Announces $30M Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to the notice dated 10 November 2021 regarding a private placement of 89,777,824 shares at NOK 2.85 per share, raising about USD 30 million/NOK 256 million.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
aithority.com

HIVE Blockchain Announces $110,020,000 Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to expand BTC production by an additional One Exahash per second in the Summer 2022

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel GMP as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner to include a syndicate of underwriters, whereby the Underwriters will purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 16,670,000 special warrants of the Company at a price of $6.00 per Special Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $100,020,000. The completion of the Offering will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals or consents.
BUSINESS
businessjournaldaily.com

Farmers to Issue $75M in Notes Through Private Placement

CANFIELD, Ohio — Farmers National Banc Corp announced Friday that it is issuing $75 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes as part of a private placement except from SEC registration requirements. The offering is expected to close Nov. 17. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for...
CANFIELD, OH
biometricupdate.com

Heavily oversubscribed Idex Biometrics private placement brings in $30M

The private placement Idex Biometrics conducted to raise $25 million has brought in even more than expected, with the company issuing 89,777,824 new shares at NOK 2.85 (US$0.33) per share. The fingerprint biometrics provider announced plans to raise its second large investment of the year to sustain the company past...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Scania, Natixis, and Bonus Announce $126 million Sustainability-Linked Financings in First US Private Placements to Finance Concessions for TransMilenio

NEW YORK and BOGOTA, Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania Colombia, Natixis, and Bonus today announced the completion of USD 126 million US Private Placements ("USPP") to finance three separate concessions for the supply of clean transportation solutions for TransMilenio, the public transportation authority for the District of Bogota, Colombia. This marks the first time that a USPP issuance is used to finance the supply of buses under the TransMilenio framework.
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp....
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) Announces 65M Share Private Placement at $0.70/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with two of its affiliates and certain accredited investors for a private placement of approximately $45.5 million of its restricted common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EVI INDUSTRIES, INC. For: Nov 19 Filed by: Nahmad Henry M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Victory Capital Holdings For: Nov 23 Filed by: Policarpo Michael Dennis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. On November...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 23 Nov 2021. Estimated NAV. Estimated NAV€ 29.0015£...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy