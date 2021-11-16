ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lam Research (LRCX) Appoints Jyoti Mehra to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced Jyoti Mehra has joined its board of directors, effective November 9th. A renowned expert in human capital, Mehra specializes in devising strategies that promote...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Jill Broadfoot to its Board of Directors

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced the appointment of Jill Broadfoot to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Broadfoot currently serves as the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (ROSEU) Appoints Katia Bouazza to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ROSEU), a $143.8 million Special Purpose Acquisition Company focused on an initial business combination with Latin American companies, today announced the appointment of Katia Bouazza as an independent director on its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AcelRx Pharma (ACRX) Appoints Jill Broadfoot to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced the appointment of Jill Broadfoot to the company's Board of Directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lrcx#Board#Streetinsider Premium#Lam Research Corporation#Gilead Sciences Inc
StreetInsider.com

Organogenesis Holding (ORGO) Appoints Prathyusha Duraibabu to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced the appointment of Prathyusha Duraibabu to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective November 19, 2021. Ms. Duraibabu will serve as an independent director of the Company and member of the Audit Committee of the Board.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

SolarWinds (SWI) Appoints Cathleen Benko to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced the appointment of Cathleen Benko, former Vice Chairman and Managing Principal of Deloitte LLP, to its Board of Directors, effective November 18, 2021. Benko’s appointment increases the size of the Board to thirteen members, with an additional newly created vacancy, and she will serve on the Board’s compensation committee.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced the appointments of Brian O’Callaghan and Frank D. Lee to the Board of Directors. With these additions, longtime Director Peter Moldt, Ph.D. is stepping down from the Board of Directors and current Director Jim Healy, M.D., Ph.D. will be assuming the role of Lead Independent Director.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
China
helpnetsecurity.com

authID.ai appoints Neepa Patel to its Board of Directors

AuthID.ai announced that it has named Neepa Patel to its Board of Directors. She will become the Company’s fifth independent director, joining seven other executives from senior managerial roles spanning IT consulting, operations, risk, accounting, and nancial services. Drawing on fifteen years of experience in next generation blockchain systems and...
BUSINESS
potomaclocal.com

Micron partner Lam Research expands in Manassas

Lam Research Corporation, a Fortune 500 company providing semiconductor fabrication equipment and services, is expanding in Manassas. Lam Research will open an office at 9300 W. Courthouse Road in Historic Downtown Manassas to support their growing team of equipment installers, service technicians, engineers, and other staff. The company, headquartered in Freemont, Calif., is semiconductor machinery and equipment supplier for Micron – the City’s largest employer.
MANASSAS, VA
StreetInsider.com

iRobot Corp. (IRBT) Appoints Karen Golz to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, announced the addition of Karen Golz, former Global Vice Chair of Ernst & Young (EY), to its board of directors. Ms. Golz brings extensive domestic and international experience working with global organizations on complex issues involving accounting, auditing, risk and regulatory matters.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quicklogic Corp (QUIK) Appoints Radhika Krishnan to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Radhika Krishnan has been appointed to QuickLogic's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Krishnan brings her extensive experience in IoT, data management, AI/ML and industrial IoT to the company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) Appoints Jane Tiller to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Jane Tiller, MBChB, FRCPsych, to its board of directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Appoints Heidi Hunter to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced that Heidi Hunter has been appointed to Sutro's Board of Directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Appoints Katherine Harper to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that Katherine Harper will join the Company's Board of Directors effective January 20, 2022. Ms. Harper currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at BDP International, a private global logistics and transportation solutions company, as well as serving as director for Sasol. She also previously served as a director for Lydall, which was recently acquired by Unifrax. Prior employment includes extensive international experience serving as EVP and CFO of AgroFresh Solutions, SVP and CFO of Tronox, Chief Financial and Business Development Officer, Diamonds & Minerals Group and other senior financial roles at Rio Tinto, Director Global Finance for Gulbrandsen Group and senior financial and accounting positions with General Chemical Corporation.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Proto Labs (PRLB) Appoints Stacy Greiner to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Digital manufacturer Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) has named Stacy Greiner to its board of directors, effective Monday, Nov. 15. Greiner serves as the General Manager, North America Sales & Marketing Business for Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. In this role, she is responsible for the growth and profitability of the company’s Sales and Marketing Solutions. Prior to becoming General Manager, Greiner was Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for the company’s brand and marketing strategy. Greiner has a strong leadership track record, having held executive roles at DMI, Cisco, DXC and IBM.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Appoints Renee B. Booth and Michiko Kurahashi to Its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, announced the appointment, effective January 1, 2022, of two new independent members to its Board of Directors, Dr. Renee B. Booth and Dr. Michiko Kurahashi. Dr. Booth will also be appointed to serve on the Compensation Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Appoints Diana M. Brainard to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today announced it has appointed Diana M. Brainard, M.D., as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Dr. Brainard brings over two decades of experience working in the healthcare sector and academia to Nektar. She currently serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AlloVir, Inc., a leading late clinical stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cemtrex (CETX) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Audit Committee Composition Requirements & Appoints Two New Independent Directors to Its Board of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today announced that it has received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of the Company's appointment of new independent directors, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule (Listing Rule, 5605(c)(4)) related to the audit committee requirements of its Board of Directors. The notification stated that the matter of non-compliance is now closed, and the scheduled hearing before the Hearings Panel of Nasdaq has been cancelled.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Appoints Roshawn Blunt to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Roshawn Blunt to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Blunt...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy