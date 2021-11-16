Lam Research (LRCX) Appoints Jyoti Mehra to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that Katherine Harper will join the Company's Board of Directors effective January 20, 2022. Ms. Harper currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at BDP International, a private global logistics and transportation solutions company, as well as serving as director for Sasol. She also previously served as a director for Lydall, which was recently acquired by Unifrax. Prior employment includes extensive international experience serving as EVP and CFO of AgroFresh Solutions, SVP and CFO of Tronox, Chief Financial and Business Development Officer, Diamonds & Minerals Group and other senior financial roles at Rio Tinto, Director Global Finance for Gulbrandsen Group and senior financial and accounting positions with General Chemical Corporation.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO