When the 2022 Opening Day roster is announced by the Washington Nationals, there will be several faces different than that of the 2021 Opening Day roster. As for the front office, the Nationals missed their opportunity at adding a face from the 2019 World Series team. Howie Kendrick has been hired as a special assistant to the general manager, by the Philadelphia Phillies. A travesty the Nationals couldn’t bring him aboard in some capacity or another.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO