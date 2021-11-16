Amazon: Kasa Smart Plug Mini For $3.49, Smart Dimmable Color Changing Light Bulb For $0.99

When we reviewed the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite HS-103 ($14.99) earlier this year, it earned high marks for its affordability, voice control capabilities, and ability to work with lots of other smart home devices. The new Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini EP10 ($9.99 for one, $16.99 for two, and $29.99 for four) is even more affordable, offers the same capabilities, and is a bit smaller, making it a good way to smarten up lamps, coffee makers, and other small appliances. That said, the Wyze Plug costs even less at $14.99 for two, making it the best smart plug deal around and our Editors' Choice award winner.
