Aerospace & Defense

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiates coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $38.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Howmet Aerospace (HWM)...

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Aura Biosciences (AURA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau initiates coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

SVB Leerink Starts Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) at Outperform

SVB Leerink analyst Whit Mayo initiates coverage on Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts Arteris, Inc (AIP) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with an Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $87.00. The analyst comments "We launch coverage of GFS with a Buy-rating and an $87 price target. We view GFS as the leading trailing-node, analog/mixed-signal foundry benefiting from IoT demand drivers that will translate to unit demand 10x the size of cellphones, and a shift of its customers to a fab-lite model. These dynamics have led to unprecedented levels of visibility and pricing power, and as a result, we expect GFS to maintain a premium valuation multiple."
StreetInsider.com

Rosenblatt Starts Arteris, Inc (AIP) at Buy

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Jin Guo downgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Benchmark Starts Saia Inc. (SAIA) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Chris Kuhn initiates coverage on Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Starts Instructure, Inc. (INST) at Buy

Berenberg analyst Phillip Leytes initiates coverage on Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Instructure, Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Instructure, Inc. click here. Shares of Instructure, Inc. closed at $25.00...
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Starts Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) at Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman initiates coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) at Buy

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Enjoy Technology with a BUY rating and $10 PT. ENJY is pioneering Commerce-at-Home, a new fulfillment channel that marries the high-touch service of an in-store visit with the convenience of online fulfillment. We believe the concept is a win-win for retail partners and customers that will justify Commerce-at-Home becoming a permanent part of online retail's future. We view recent supply chain issues as transitory, making the pullback in ENJY shares a long-term buying opportunity. Once inventories inevitably normalize, we expect ENJY to see a rapid rebound in its sales volumes and KPIs. Backing our constructive stance is our proprietary survey of 957 Enjoy customers. Consumers expressed high satisfaction, with 87% saying their Enjoy experience was Good or Great and 96% stating their Enjoy Expert was very helpful. With ENJY's service proving well-received by consumers, we believe ENJY will be able to expand its wallet share with existing partners and attract brand partnersin new verticals with personal luxury goods a logical firststep. Valuation is a challenge given there are no publicly-traded comps. Regardless, if ENJY can deliver on its 2025 targets of >$1B in revenue (implying an ~85% CAGR) and 30%+ EBITDA margins, its KPIs will be consistent with best-in-class e-commerce platforms. We set a 12-month PT of $10/share, based on 10x 2025E EBITDA discounted to year-end 2022."
StreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Upgrades Zions Bancorp (ZION) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

Notable Howmet Aerospace Insider Trades $110K In Company Stock

Lou Barbara Shultz, Insider at Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Lou Barbara Shultz exercised options to purchase 2,038 Howmet Aerospace shares at a price of $21.98 per share for a total of $44,795 on November 11. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $32.30 to raise a total of $65,828 from the stock sale.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts Doximity Inc (DOCS) at Outperform

Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla initiates coverage on Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache downgraded Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $18.00 (from $20.00). The analyst comments "HBAN currently trades at 2.0x TBV relative to its historical 1Y / 3Y / 5Y / 10Y average of 1.7x / 1.7x / 1.8x / 1.6x and 12.4x NTM EPS relative to its historical 1Y / 3Y / 5Y / 10Y average of 10.3x / 11.7x / 11.9x / 11.5x. Our justified target P/E multiple, which goes to 12.5x (down from 13.0x previously), implies 0.58x the market multiple (in line with HBAN’s 3-yr average) and is based on HBAN’s risk-return profile (i.e., a 16.7% ROTCE in 2023 and a 9.0% cost of equity). We apply our 12.5x target P/E to our 2023E EPS to arrive at our year-end 2022 price target of $18, which is down from $20 previously, implies ~9% upside in the next ~14 months, and supports our Peer Perform rating."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Downgrades The Beachbody Co. Inc. (BODY) to Neutral

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel downgraded The Beachbody Co. Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Dan Walk initiates coverage on Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARIS) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $18.00. The analyst comments "We believe ARIS offers public equity investors a midstream-like business model with high-quality underlying assets (higher growth, comparable capital efficiency, and lower leverage vs broader Midstream G&P) at a significant discount to fair value. While “pure play” comps are limited, we believe relative valuation is attractive on underlying asset quality (both below and above ground) and the company’s simple, independent, C-corp structure."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Starts Portillo's, Inc (PTLO) at Outperform

William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia initiates coverage on Portillo's, Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Targa Resources (TRGP) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone upgraded Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Starts Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) at In Line

Evercore ISI analyst David Togut initiates coverage on Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) with a In Line rating, PT $22.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Kyndryl (KD), which spun-off from IBM's Global Technology Services on Nov 4th, with an In-Line rating and $22 price target, 6% upside from the current stock price, utilizing a target CY 2023 EV/EBITDA multiple of 2 times. KD provides a portfolio of managed, outsourcing and cloud-delivered services to support client’s enterprise IT infrastructure. Beginning in 2025, KD could generate LSD organic revenue growth with high teens Adjusted EBITDA margin, although revenue will likely continue to decline through 2024, in our view."
pulse2.com

Paysafe (PSFE) Stock: $4.50 Price Target From Wolfe Research

The shares of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) have received a price target of $4.50 from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) have received a price target of $4.50 from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller downgraded Paysafe to “Peer Perform” from “Outperform” while adjusting the price target from $14.
