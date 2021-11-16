UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) at Outperform

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Enjoy Technology with a BUY rating and $10 PT. ENJY is pioneering Commerce-at-Home, a new fulfillment channel that marries the high-touch service of an in-store visit with the convenience of online fulfillment. We believe the concept is a win-win for retail partners and customers that will justify Commerce-at-Home becoming a permanent part of online retail's future. We view recent supply chain issues as transitory, making the pullback in ENJY shares a long-term buying opportunity. Once inventories inevitably normalize, we expect ENJY to see a rapid rebound in its sales volumes and KPIs. Backing our constructive stance is our proprietary survey of 957 Enjoy customers. Consumers expressed high satisfaction, with 87% saying their Enjoy experience was Good or Great and 96% stating their Enjoy Expert was very helpful. With ENJY's service proving well-received by consumers, we believe ENJY will be able to expand its wallet share with existing partners and attract brand partnersin new verticals with personal luxury goods a logical firststep. Valuation is a challenge given there are no publicly-traded comps. Regardless, if ENJY can deliver on its 2025 targets of >$1B in revenue (implying an ~85% CAGR) and 30%+ EBITDA margins, its KPIs will be consistent with best-in-class e-commerce platforms. We set a 12-month PT of $10/share, based on 10x 2025E EBITDA discounted to year-end 2022."

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO