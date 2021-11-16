ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) announces strategic collaboration pursuant to which it was jointly developing AT-527 for treatment of COVID-19 with Roche will be terminating

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the strategic collaboration pursuant to which it was jointly developing AT-527 for the treatment of COVID-19 with Roche will be terminating. Upon termination, the rights...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has Denied Breakthrough Designation for Aviptadil

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Geneva, Switzerland, November 24, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx "), has issued a CEO Update announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (" FDA ") has denied Breakthrough Therapy Designation (" BTD ") for aviptadil. NRx noted that BTD is not required for drug approval or emergency use authorization, but can afford faster review times, the ability to submit a rolling application, and dedicated FDA review personnel who may interact more frequently with the sponsor. Additionally, according to the CEO Update, the FDA has already granted priority and rolling review as part of the Fast Track Designation awarded in July 2020. Therefore, the denial does not impede NRx's ability to seek drug approval, although it does identify areas where NRx needs to seek better scientific alignment with the FDA. The related NRx CEO Update can be accessed through the following link .
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) Extends Research Term under Strategic Collaboration with Regeneron; Will Receives $10M Extension Fee

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that Regeneron has extended the research term of its collaboration with the Company to discover and develop gene therapies for hearing loss. The research term will be extended to November 15, 2023, and Regeneron will pay Decibel an extension fee of $10 million in Q4 of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite Market Growth Prospects Analysis and Future Strategic Planning by 2026|| Minerals Technologies(Amcol), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Clariant, Ashapura, Chang’an Renheng, ,

United States, Global “Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite industry. Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite Research Report provides details on industry chain structure, market competition, market size and share, SWOT analysis, technology, costs, commodities, consumer preferences, market development and trends, regional forecasts, companies and profile and products and services.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Roche ends COVID-19 pill development with Atea

Roche said Nov. 16 that it is terminating its partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals to develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill, one month after the drug failed in a midstage trial. Roche and Atea had partnered in developing AT-527, an antiviral pill intended to treat nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients. Basel, Switzerland-based Roche will return the rights and licenses for the drug to Boston-based Atea Feb. 10.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avir#Covid 19#Streetinsider Premium#Atea Pharmaceuticals#Phd#Morningsky
Phramalive.com

Roche and Atea Terminate COVID-19 Antiviral Partnership

Roche and Atea Pharmaceuticals are terminating their partnership to develop and commercialize a COVID-19 antiviral effective February 10, 2022. The decision comes after the Phase II MOONSONG trial on the oral antiviral pill AT-527 failed to meet the primary endpoint in October, leading to Atea’s shares slumping by 68.6%. AT-527 was being evaluated as an oral direct-acting antiviral treatment for patients with mild to moderate cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Announces Collaboration with Merck KGaA on Liquid-biopsy Based CDx Development Using Burning Rock’s OncoCompass Target

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) today announced a strategic partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in companion diagnostics (CDx) development for the MET inhibitor tepotinib in the mainland China market. The CDx test is based on Burning Rock's self-developed next generation sequencing (NGS)-based liquid biopsy solution, OncoCompass Target™ panel.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Roche cuts ties with Atea after COVID-19 pill's trial failure

Roche is giving up on a partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals to develop a pill for COVID-19 after the drug disappointed in a clinical trial. The collaboration will officially end on Feb. 10, Atea said in a statement late Tuesday. Still, the Boston-based biotech said it has plenty of cash to keep developing AT-527 on its own and believes the medicine has a role to play in treating COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Atea Drop 11.4% on Terminating Collaboration with Roche

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) declined 11.4% in Tuesday’s extended trading session after the company announced its plans to terminate the collaboration with Roche to jointly develop AT-527 drug for the treatment of COVID-19. Following the termination of the partnership, effective February 10, 2022, the rights and licenses granted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
investorsobserver.com

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Secure Contract With U.S. Government for COVID-19 Treatment

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) today announced U.S. government contracts totaling approximately $1 billion to purchase sotrovimab, an investigational drug for the early treatment of COVID-19. Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody which the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization in May 2021. Shares of VIR jumped 4.2% to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Atea Sinks On Termination Of Roche Contract, Pfizer CFO To Retire, GSK-Vir Bag $1B Contract To Supply COVID Antibody Treatment

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Atea Announces Termination of Strategic Collaboration With Roche. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) announced that the strategic collaboration pursuant to which it was jointly developing AT-527 for the treatment of COVID-19 with Roche Holding AG (PNK:RHHBY) will be terminating, effective Feb. 10.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investor's Business Daily

Atea Pharma Stock Collapses As Roche Pulls The Plug On Pfizer-Rivaling Covid Pill

Roche (RHHBY) pulled the plug on a development deal with Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) for a Covid pill, the company said Tuesday as AVIR stock toppled. The decision comes hours after Pfizer (PFE) asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its rival oral Covid regimen for emergency use. The FDA also is considering an antiviral pill from Merck (MRK). Atea, though, confirmed plans to move ahead independently.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

Roche ending collaboration with Atea on COVID-19 candidate; Atea down 10% (updated)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:AVIR) are ending a collaboration on the COVID-19 treatment AT-527. Atea shares are down 10% in after-hours trading. Rights to the candidate will be returned to Atea. The collaboration officially ends on Feb. 10, 2022. Atea said it has the financial resources to continue the...
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

BeiGene And NewBridge Pharmaceuticals Announce Approval In Saudi Arabia Of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) For The Treatment Of Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

BRUKINSA is now approved for the treatment of MCL in 11 countries and regions, including the United States, China, Canada, Australia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia. BeiGene and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals are working together to rapidly advance BRUKINSA in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region. BeiGene a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

CHMP Recommends EU Approves Regeneron (REGN) Antibody Cocktail for Treatment and Prevention of COVID-19

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for the casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail, known as REGEN-COV® in the U.S. and Ronapreve™ in the European Union (EU) and other countries. The positive opinion is for people aged 12 years and older for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients (outpatients) with confirmed COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, and to prevent COVID-19. A final decision from the European Commission regarding the approval of the antibody cocktail is expected in the near future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theridgewoodblog.net

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGEN-COV reduced the risk of developing COVID-19 by 81.5%

Coronavirus, COVID19, monoclonal antibody REGEN-COV, REGEN-COV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-2 prevention, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) the staff of the Ridgewood blog. Ridgewood NJ, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on November 8 announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its combination monoclonal antibody REGEN-COV for SARS-CoV-2...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
MyChesCo

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Roche

MALVERN, PA — Venatorx Pharmaceuticals announced that it recently entered into a Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Roche to discover, characterize and develop new small molecule inhibitors of the Penicillin Binding Proteins (“PBPs”) in Gram-negative bacteria focused on agents active against carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE). Enterobacterales ranks among the “Priority...
MALVERN, PA
StreetInsider.com

Santhera Provides Corporate Update and Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Further Financings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratteln, Switzerland, November 24, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) provides an update on its activities and is calling an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which will be held on December 15, 2021, at 10:30 hrs at the domicile of the Company. At the EGM, Santhera seeks authorization for additional funding to enable continued pipeline development and preparations for the commercialization of vamorolone.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cgiar.org

Assessing the impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) on the dynamics of COVID-19: A mathematical modelling study of the case of Ethiopia

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020 and by November 14, 2020 there were 53.3M confirmed cases and 1.3M reported deaths in the world. In the same period, Ethiopia reported 102K cases and 1.5K deaths. Effective public health preparedness and response to COVID-19 requires timely projections of the time and size of the peak of the outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

TechnipFMC (FTI) Announces Investment and Collaboration with Orbital Marine Power

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Orbital Marine Power (Orbital), a pioneer of tidal energy technology, to jointly collaborate in tidal energy to accelerate the global commercialization of Orbital’s technology and deliver the first commercial scale floating tidal field.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy