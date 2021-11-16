Wealth Signs Engagement with North Equities Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ('EYEfi') is pleased to announce an agreement with Thomas Armstrong of Tyley Capital Group, LLC in California, to facilitate the development of opportunities in EYEfi's SPARC technology and associated product suite, for use in autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial/sea vehicles and drones, and across a wide range of industry and defense applications in the United States. Mr. Armstrong has over 37 years of legal experience in representing companies and investors in venture capital financings, private placements, angel financings, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters. His practice includes representation of companies and investors in various industries including medical devices, software, internet, consumer goods, telematics and entertainment. Mr. Armstrong is also a FINRA registered investment banker holding a Series 63 license, a Series 79 license and a Series 82 license.
Comments / 0