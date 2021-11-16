Wealth Signs Engagement with North Equities Corp.

That’s how many mortgaged homes nationally are now equity rich—up from just over 26% before the pandemic—thanks to the housing boom. Equity-rich homes, meaning homes with an estimated market value of at least twice what is owed in mortgage balances, have become steadily more common as real estate values have soared in the pandemic, according to new real estate data from ATTOM Data. Not only that, but the share of seriously underwater mortgages (where the owner owes at least 25% more than their home is worth) has been almost cut in half, plunging from 6.6% before the pandemic to 3.4% in the third quarter of this year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO