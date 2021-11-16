ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Announces $100M Stock Offering

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten...

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals For: Nov 19 Filed by: Mow Jonathan P

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares were acquired under the PhaseBio Employee Stock Purchase Plan in transactions that were exempt under both Rule 16b-3(d)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Files For a Proposed Nasdaq Uplisting

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Applied Blockchain intends to apply to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "APLD." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Victory Capital Holdings For: Nov 23 Filed by: Policarpo Michael Dennis

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. On November...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Announces 10.97M Share Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the Company or EQT) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 10,973,685 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders who received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries (the Offering). Such selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,646,051 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Launches 50M Share Secondary Offering; Announces Concurrent $100M Share Buyback

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) (the "Company") today announced that SFS Holding Corp., ("SFS") its controlling shareholder, intends to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 50,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the "Class A Common Stock"), pursuant to a registration statement filed by UWM Holdings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by UWM. SFS will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

VERB Technology (VERB) Announces Up to $30M At The Market Stock Offering

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under which it may sell up to $30 million of its common stock from time to time through an "at-the-market" or ATM equity offering program.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH, CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ViewRay (VRAY) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), maker of the MRIdian, which combines MRI and external-beam radiation therapy to simultaneously image and treat cancer patients, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. In addition, ViewRay expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by ViewRay. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lantronix (LTRX) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering to issue and sell shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hemisphere Media (HMTV) Announces Termination of Common Stock Offering

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMTV) (the "Company") today announced that due to market conditions, the Company has elected to withdraw its previously announced common stock offering, effective immediately. The offering was opportunistic and at current share price levels is no longer attractive to the Company or its shareholders. As a result of such termination, no shares of common stock will be sold pursuant to the offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Announces Proposed Stock and Warrant Offering, Size not Disclosed

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and pre-funded warrants. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by CymaBay. CymaBay intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering (including shares underlying the pre-funded warrants). The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. CymaBay anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing development of seladelpar and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Peloton (PTON) Announces Proposed $1B Stock Offering

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1 billion of shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, Peloton is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. to Commence Stock Offering (PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp ("PDL") (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the "Bank") and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. ("Mortgage World"), today announced that Ponce Financial Group, Inc., a Maryland corporation, the proposed new holding company for the Bank and Mortgage World ("Ponce Financial"), and Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company have received approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to commence Ponce Financial's stock offering in connection with Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company's proposed second-step conversion. The registration statement relating to the sale of common stock of Ponce Financial has also been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Announces 10M Share Public Offering of Common Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the "Company") announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (the "Offering"), which includes 9,500,000 shares being offered by the Company and 500,000 shares being offered by Cresta Investments, LLC and Cresta Greenwood, LLC (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders"). The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares from the Company. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders' participation in the Offering is driven solely by tax planning purposes and 100% of proceeds received by Selling Stockholders from the Offering will be used for charitable purposes. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

MercadoLibre (MELI) Announces Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) today announced that it intends to make a public offering of common stock. MercadoLibre also expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock on customary terms.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

OptiNose (OPTN) Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Optinose (NASDAQ: OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Optinose. In addition, Optinose is expected to grant the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total number of shares to be offered at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The public offering price has not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare (DH) Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-On Offering of 11M Shares of Class A Common Stock

Definitive Healthcare Corp. ("Definitive Healthcare") (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, Definitive Healthcare expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 11/15: (EYPT) (GGPI) (BTB) Higher; (EVGO) (WOOF) (CRWD) Lower (more...)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) 34% HIGHER; announced six-month interim data from the "Durasert® and Vorolanib in Ophthalmology" (DAVIO) Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, a bioerodible sustained delivery intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The data are being presented today at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting Retina Subspecialty Day in New Orleans by David S. Boyer, M.D., Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and adjunct clinical professor of Ophthalmology with the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

StepStone Group (STEP) Announces 4.5M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock

StepStone Group Inc. ("StepStone") today announced that certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 4,500,000 shares of StepStone's Class A common stock (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of StepStone's Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. StepStone is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to make a public offering of its common stock. The Company intends to use the net...
STOCKS

