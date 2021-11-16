UPDATE: Baird Starts Cerner (CERN) at Neutral

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) with a Positive rating and a price target of $85.00. The analyst comments "We are introducing 5-year forecast based on the underlying assumptions that: (1) The Malta and Singapore fab expansions are pulled in with material impact starting in 2023, with both expansion projects fully completed by 2025. (2) Our forecasted 16% Rev CAGR ('21-'25) is based on wafer shipment and wafer ASP CAGR of 8% each. (3) Nearly 42% of the forecasted wafer revenue is already committed and in the backlog. This is driven by ~$19.9B of customer commitment with an average $4.66B/year. (4) GM expansion is driven by improving UR at Dresden fab, while Malta and Singapore fabs maintained 90%+ UR even with increased capacity there. (5) The future growth, especially as the AMD (PC related) revenue mix is gradually reduced, is driven by secular growth associated with Wireless Communication, Communication Infrastructure and next gen Cloud Data Centers. (6) GF ability in securing low cost specialty wafer (SOI), developing and scaling other specialty wafers in house (SiGe), and integrating monolithic ICs with passive components (for SiPh) application are all critical to hitting revenue growth target and GM of ~40%. All in all, we view GFS as a leading "specialty" foundry, with EPS more sensitive to material supply/cost while (finished) wafer ASP is viewed as less uniform given the required "customization" of the process recipes used. As such, we believe other specialty foundries like TSEM and UMC are the more relevant peer and NOT TSM. Our Positive investment thesis is essentially based on GF hitting GM/OM of 40/24 targets by 2023, and as such we argue 4x EV/Sales as the most appropriate valuation multiple. Downside risks (or rather GF weakness) are GF not having in-house advanced packaging capabilities, the N-T customer concentration with AMD/QCOM accounting for 30%+, and prospects of excess (trailing edge) FinFET (~25% of GF's revenue mix) excess supply by YE23."

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO