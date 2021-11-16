ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Baird Starts Cerner (CERN) at Neutral

 8 days ago

Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla initiates coverage on Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $82.00. The analyst comments "CERN holds an important...

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Udemy Inc (UDMY) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill initiates coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) with a Hold rating and a price target of $32.00. The analyst comments "UDMY is a leading online learning platform serving over 44M learners and ~8,700 businesses. A slowdown in the consumer segment is being offset by growth in Udemy Business (UB), which will comprise 50% of UDMY's total revenue in 2023 (24% in '20). UDMY is benefiting as education shifts from offline to online, and is <1% penetrated against a $223B TAM. We initiate at Hold given in-line valuation with peers. Our $32 PT implies ~5.5x our FY23 rev estimate of $777M."
UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Akerna Corp. (KERN) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiates coverage on Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN)
UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Arconic (ARNC) at Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiates coverage on Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $42.00. The analyst comments "We launch on Arconic (ARNC)...
UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts Vertex (VRTX) at Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman initiates coverage on Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX) with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $202.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of Vertex shares at Market Perform with...
UPDATE: Stephens Starts Genasys Inc. (GNSS) at Overweight

Stephens analyst Brian Colley nitiates coverage on Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS)
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Spire (SR) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Richard Sunderland downgraded Spire (NYSE: SR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $70.00 (from $76.00). The analyst comments "We see SR’s MO rate case outcome as disappointing, diverging from initial expectations for a smooth rate case process, reversing MO’s improving regulatory backdrop, and ultimately reducing earnings power versus more balanced results. MO regulation remains inconsistent at best, with markedly different rate case outcomes across utilities over the past several years, and Spire’s latest order amplifies untenable regulatory instability, in our view. Given SR’s undetermined path forward in addressing case challenges and the STL Pipeline’s uncertainty at FERC, we do not expect the rate order to serve as a clearing event, and we anticipate SR’s current -9% discount on 2023 earnings to persist absent full clarity across consolidated earnings power. As a result, we downgrade SR to Neutral."
UPDATE: Baird Downgrades TalkSpace (TALK) to Neutral

Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla downgraded TalkSpace (NASDAQ: TALK) from Outperform to
UPDATE: SMBC Nikko Securities Starts Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) at Outperform

SMBC Nikko Securities analyst Andrew Bauch initiates coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) with a Outperform rating, PT $220.00. The analyst comments "We believe the magnitude of potential medium-term upside to the Affirm story may be the largest in our coverage, and despite the recent move, initiate Outperform and see AFRM as a top pick. In our view, Debit+ is one of the most ingenious consumer facing products we’ve seen in FinTech in years and expect four-fold benefits accruing to Affirm over time. First, by converting debit transactions into installment, AFRM increases the monetization of the transaction 2-3x (on top of debit interchange). Second, economics should enable AFRM to deliver credit-caliber rewards and drive adoption. Third, Debit+ solves the eCommerce-to-physical POS transition obstacle. Lastly and perhaps most importantly, we believe Debit+ shifts AFRM’s perception from a sleek consumer lending product to a diversified FinTech with durable revenue streams. Layering in Amazon and Debit+ potential on top of our guidance-driven model, we see $1.6B in revenue less network fees in CY 2023 (proxy for gross profit), conservatively, and apply a 39x EV multiple to reach our YE’22 PT of $220."
Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.11). Revenue for the quarter came in at $155.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $146.29 million.
Mizuho Securities Downgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $75.00 (from $90.00). The analyst commented, "While MU has been executing well, 4Q21-2Q22...
IPO for SPAC Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNAU) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNAU) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 17,400,000
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS)
UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiates coverage on Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $4.00. The analyst comments "Artelo’s pipeline shows promise as up-and-coming cancer therapies. We initiate coverage of Artelo Biosciences with a Buy rating and 12-month price target of $4.00. We are bullish on Artelo based on the following three points: (1) ART27.13 has demonstrated the ability to increase appetite and weight in cancer patients with potential to be the first FDA-approved therapy for Cancer Anorexia and Cachexia Syndrome (CACS); (2) ART26.12, a novel fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor, shows potential to overcome tumor cell resistance; and (3) ART12.11, a cannabidiol-tetramethylpyrazine (CBD:TMP) cocrystal, shows promise in eliminating CBD polymorphisms and enhanced pharmaceutical properties. We look for initial results from an ongoing Phase 1b/2a multiple-ascending dose clinical trial with ART27.13 to be a positive catalyst by year-end 2021."
UPDATE: Susquehanna Starts GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) at Positive

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) with a Positive rating and a price target of $85.00. The analyst comments "We are introducing 5-year forecast based on the underlying assumptions that: (1) The Malta and Singapore fab expansions are pulled in with material impact starting in 2023, with both expansion projects fully completed by 2025. (2) Our forecasted 16% Rev CAGR ('21-'25) is based on wafer shipment and wafer ASP CAGR of 8% each. (3) Nearly 42% of the forecasted wafer revenue is already committed and in the backlog. This is driven by ~$19.9B of customer commitment with an average $4.66B/year. (4) GM expansion is driven by improving UR at Dresden fab, while Malta and Singapore fabs maintained 90%+ UR even with increased capacity there. (5) The future growth, especially as the AMD (PC related) revenue mix is gradually reduced, is driven by secular growth associated with Wireless Communication, Communication Infrastructure and next gen Cloud Data Centers. (6) GF ability in securing low cost specialty wafer (SOI), developing and scaling other specialty wafers in house (SiGe), and integrating monolithic ICs with passive components (for SiPh) application are all critical to hitting revenue growth target and GM of ~40%. All in all, we view GFS as a leading "specialty" foundry, with EPS more sensitive to material supply/cost while (finished) wafer ASP is viewed as less uniform given the required "customization" of the process recipes used. As such, we believe other specialty foundries like TSEM and UMC are the more relevant peer and NOT TSM. Our Positive investment thesis is essentially based on GF hitting GM/OM of 40/24 targets by 2023, and as such we argue 4x EV/Sales as the most appropriate valuation multiple. Downside risks (or rather GF weakness) are GF not having in-house advanced packaging capabilities, the N-T customer concentration with AMD/QCOM accounting for 30%+, and prospects of excess (trailing edge) FinFET (~25% of GF's revenue mix) excess supply by YE23."
Goldman Sachs Starts Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ
Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.63% to $337.68 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $11.99 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
Community Policy