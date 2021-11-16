Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Acquires ancosys for $100M Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nuvo Group (NASDAQ: NUVO) has filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We believe we are the most advanced data-driven remote healthcare solution focused exclusively on pregnancy care. Our business model today consists of a hardware/software hybrid platform that provides remote access to medical-grade data to all key participants in the pregnancy care ecosystem. Our solution, which we refer to as our INVU platform, is at the core of our business model and provides connected pregnancy care management both at home and in the clinic. We believe INVU is the first remote pregnancy monitoring platform cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, that provides expectant mothers with a self-administered wireless sensory band that enables them and their obstetricians to monitor maternal and fetal heart rate, or MHR and FHR, and maternal uterine activity, or MUA, and its intended use, in conjunction with MHR and FHR, for non-stress tests, or NSTs, using passive technology both at home and in the clinic, from the 32nd week of pregnancy until the beginning of labor. Our goal is for our INVU platform to increase the ability for remote pregnancy care visits and to augment pregnancy care and to benefit all participants in the pregnancy care ecosystem through improved quality of care and healthcare outcomes, improved satisfaction and cost reduction for payers. Longer term, we aspire to expand our reach to become a global leader in pregnancy solutions from the first days of pregnancy onward."

