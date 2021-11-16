ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Acquires ancosys for $100M Cash

 8 days ago

Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ancosys GmbH, a privately  held company headquartered in Pliezhausen Germany, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $100 million, including a...

StreetInsider.com

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Launches 50M Share Secondary Offering; Announces Concurrent $100M Share Buyback

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) (the "Company") today announced that SFS Holding Corp., ("SFS") its controlling shareholder, intends to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 50,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the "Class A Common Stock"), pursuant to a registration statement filed by UWM Holdings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by UWM. SFS will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
StreetInsider.com

Laboratory Corporation (LH) to Acquire Toxikon

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Toxikon, a contract research organization delivering best-in-class nonclinical testing services. Once completed, the transaction will create a strategic footprint for Labcorp to partner with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients in the Boston, Mass., area and bolster its strong nonclinical development portfolio.
StreetInsider.com

Benefitfocus (BNFT) Acquires Tango Health

Today Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announced it has acquired Tango Health, an innovative software and services company offering Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance and benefit decision support solutions. The acquisition of Tango Health enables Benefitfocus to offer its customers a best-in-class ACA compliance and reporting solution.
StreetInsider.com

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Acquires Digit for $212.9M Cash and Stock

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech company today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Digit (digit.co), a neobanking platform that provides automated savings, investing, and banking tools. By doing so, Oportun will further expand its A.I. and digital capabilities, adding to its services to provide consumers a holistic offering built to address their financial needs.
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Navint

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Navint, a leading Lead-to-Revenue Salesforce partner that helps organizations drive growth and operational efficiency.
StreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Acquires T.A. Cook

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired T.A. Cook, a consultancy specializing in asset performance management and capital projects for clients in capital-intensive industries and infrastructure. The acquisition will strengthen Accenture's capabilities for improving asset performance, increasing safety, and reducing environmental impact and cost in the chemicals, life sciences, metals and mining, and oil and gas industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.
StreetInsider.com

GoDaddy (GDDY) Acquires Pagely

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pagely, the company that invented Managed WordPress in 2009 and has led the category with top-tier solutions since. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
staceyoniot.com

Level raises $100M and acquires a smart apartment company

Level Home, the maker of a slick smart lock, has raised an additional $100 million in a Series C round of funding, as well as completing an all-stock deal to buy multi-family residential software company Dwelo. The two moves are part of a master plan by Level Home CEO John Martin to grow into a new market while also adding a subscription line of revenue for Level. Both moves make a lot of sense.
TechCrunch

Level Home acquires fellow smart home startup Dwelo, raises $100M

Walmart was one of two key investors (along with Lennar) in the $71 million raise Level Home announced when it came out of stealth in 2019. The company's primary product at the time was Level Lock, a smart lock designed to look like a dumb lock with simple installation that works with HomeKit. The "first invisible smart lock" could then be unlocked with an iPhone or Apple Watch.
StreetInsider.com

CareDx (CDNA) Acquires MedActionPlan

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has acquired MedActionPlan®, a New Jersey-based provider of medication safety and adherence technology and patient education.
StreetInsider.com

Manscaped To Go Public Via $1 Billion SPAC Merger With Bright Lights

MANSCAPED, a major company in the men's grooming sector, announced it will merge with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Echo Global Logistics, For: Nov 23 Filed by: Ferguson Matthew Wagner

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. In connection with the consummation of the Merger, at the Effective Time, each issued and outstanding share of common stock,...
StreetInsider.com

DBV Technologies to Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1st at 8am ET. A live webcast of...
StreetInsider.com

Nuvo Group (NUVO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Nuvo Group (NASDAQ: NUVO) has filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We believe we are the most advanced data-driven remote healthcare solution focused exclusively on pregnancy care. Our business model today consists of a hardware/software hybrid platform that provides remote access to medical-grade data to all key participants in the pregnancy care ecosystem. Our solution, which we refer to as our INVU platform, is at the core of our business model and provides connected pregnancy care management both at home and in the clinic. We believe INVU is the first remote pregnancy monitoring platform cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, that provides expectant mothers with a self-administered wireless sensory band that enables them and their obstetricians to monitor maternal and fetal heart rate, or MHR and FHR, and maternal uterine activity, or MUA, and its intended use, in conjunction with MHR and FHR, for non-stress tests, or NSTs, using passive technology both at home and in the clinic, from the 32nd week of pregnancy until the beginning of labor. Our goal is for our INVU platform to increase the ability for remote pregnancy care visits and to augment pregnancy care and to benefit all participants in the pregnancy care ecosystem through improved quality of care and healthcare outcomes, improved satisfaction and cost reduction for payers. Longer term, we aspire to expand our reach to become a global leader in pregnancy solutions from the first days of pregnancy onward."
StreetInsider.com

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Files For a Proposed Nasdaq Uplisting

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Applied Blockchain intends to apply to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "APLD." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MarketWatch

Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
StreetInsider.com

Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Acquire ClipperCreek

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has agreed to acquire ClipperCreek. Based in Auburn, Calif., ClipperCreek offers electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S. ClipperCreek has been a pioneer in the EV charging market since 2006 and has sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations since its inception.
