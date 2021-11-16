ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BofA Securities Downgrades Sea Ltd. (SE) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

BofA Securities analyst Sachin Salgaonkar downgraded Sea Ltd. (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades Kimco (KIM) to Buy

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye upgraded Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Solo Brands (DTC) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers initiates coverage on Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Downgrades Regency Centers (REG) to Neutral

Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum downgraded Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Casper Sleep inc. (CSPR) to Neutral as Outlook Gets Cloudier

Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith downgraded Casper Sleep inc. (NYSE: CSPR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 (from $8.00). The analyst commented, "We are downgrading CSPR to Neutral and lowering our PT to $3.50 (0.25x 2022 sales) from $8 on concerns of continued revenue weakness for Q4 and into 2022. Certainly, we see read-through from Purple's Q3 results last night, which saw DTC sales decline -16% y/y with heavy GM pressure in Q3 expected to continue for Q4. But we also don't have much optimism for CSPR retail partnership revenue to re-accelerate in 2022. All of this is happening while CSPR remains unprofitable, is burning cash, and likely needs to step-up advertising. While the Casper brand remains strong and can be turned around, we believe 2022 will be a year of cost-cutting and damage control. We reduce our sales multiple assumption from 0.5x to 0.25 given a lower sales growth outlook."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Agora was organized by our parent and principal stockholder, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) to enter...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Northcoast Research Downgrades Shake Shack (SHAK) to Neutral

Northcoast Research analyst Jim Sanderson downgraded Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) from Buy to Neutral. The analyst comments "We are reducing our 4Q21 SSS to 17.5% from 20%, lowering our store margin estimate to 15.8% and raising G&A to $26.6M $24M. Our EPS for 4Q21 declines to ($0.16) from ($0.08), and our 2021E EPS declines to ($0.12) from ($0.07). We are lowering our 2022E average weekly sales forecast to $77, lowering our store margin to 19.2% from 20.2%, and reducing new unit growth to 45 from 50. We are shifting operating week growth to the back of quarters, resulting in a slightly lower total operating weeks estimate for the fiscal year. We are reducing our 2022E EPS to $0.29 from $0.50 as higher costs and slower sales growth limit near-term upside."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BSY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Robert Half International (RHI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $85.00 (from $90.00). The analyst comments "With fluctuating contract and billings durations,uncertainty on how the mix of bookings evolves going forward and original 2022FCF per share targets (assuming 7-8% revenue growth and 31-33% operating margin)now looking unattainable, we shift our valuation methodology to EPS which we think has more visibility compared to FCF per share. To arrive at our target of $85, we apply 16x our lowered CY23 EPS estimate of $5.32. We think a 16x multiple is justified as this is inline with the average of slower growing,at scale software peers who have significant on-premise exposure (Akamai, Check Point, Oracle, NortonLifeLock, VMware and Solarwinds). We note that our 2021-2023E EPS CAGR forecast of 5% for Citrix is inline with the peer group described above, further supporting our 16x multipl"
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Closes at New High as Earnings, Chip Rally Spur Tech Bulls

Investing.com – The Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Friday, as tech rallied on positive earnings and growing demand for growth sectors of the market amid jitters about the global economy as fresh Covid-19 lockdowns appear on the horizon in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS

