Report: Fenway Sports group in 'advanced talks' to buy Penguins

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.
Personnel
United States Football League Announces Senior Management Team
The United States Football League, which will debut in April 2022, announced its senior management team. Brian Woods, founder of The Spring League and its Chief Executive Officer from 2017 to 2021, will serve as the USFL’s President of Football Operations. Working alongside Woods will be longtime NFL on FOX game analyst Daryl Johnston serving as Executive Vice President, Football Operations. In addition, former NFL Vice President of Officiating and football rules analyst Mike Pereira will...
