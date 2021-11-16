Report: Fenway Sports group in 'advanced talks' to buy Penguins

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution still have to wait over a week to play their first playoff match. But at least they now know who they’ll host in the Eastern Conference Semis. That will be New York City FC, which beat Atlanta United FC in the First Round on Sunday. The Revs will host NYCFC on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30pm at Gillette Stadium. New York City was the four-seed in the East after going 14-11-9 during the regular season. They lost just one match in October and November, winning three while playing to a pair of draws over the final month. New...

MLS ・ 15 HOURS AGO