ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Report: Fenway Sports group in 'advanced talks' to buy Penguins

By DK Pittsburgh Sports
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFenway Sports Group is in "advanced talks" to buy the Penguins, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. According to...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Nov. 19

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel United States Football League Announces Senior Management Team The United States Football League, which will debut in April 2022, announced its senior management team. Brian Woods, founder of The Spring League and its Chief Executive Officer from 2017 to 2021, will serve as the USFL’s President of Football Operations. Working alongside Woods will be longtime NFL on FOX game analyst Daryl Johnston serving as Executive Vice President, Football Operations. In addition, former NFL Vice President of Officiating and football rules analyst Mike Pereira will...
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

John Henry, billionaire behind Fenway Sports Group, turns teams he owns into champions

PITTSBURGH — The billionaire behind the sports group in advanced negotiations to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins has been described as a “shy quant” who uses “dispassionate analysis,” stripping ego and emotions out of the decision-making process to turn the teams he owns into cash cows and champions, according to our news partners at the Tribune Review.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Sports Group#The Penguins#Liverpool F C#The Wall Street Journal#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Nesn
Bangor Daily News

Red Sox owners in talks to buy NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON — The owners of the Boston Red Sox are in talks to buy the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. Red Sox President Sam Kennedy confirmed on Wednesday that Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Major League Baseball team as well as Liverpool FC of the Premier League and is partners in the RFK Racing NASCAR team, has been working on a deal for the professional hockey club. The talks were first reported by Sportico.
NHL
whdh.com

Report: John Henry’s ownership group looking to buy Pittsburgh Penguins

Red Sox owner John Henry is reportedly looking to get into the NHL — but not in Boston. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Henry’s Fenway Sports Group is in talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins, with a deal potentially set by Thursday. The Penguins were valued at $650 million in 2020, according to Forbes magazine.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
Union Leader

Red Sox, Fenway owner eyes Penguins purchase

The news traveled faster than a Sidney Crosby slap shot. By game time Tuesday, fans at PPG Paints Arena to watch the Pittsburg Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres had already heard. Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park, is in advanced negotiations to purchase the...
NHL
Pittsburgh Business Times

Inside potential Pens buyer Fenway Sports Group and what could be next

Lack of a SPAC deal led to more superstar investors including LeBron James. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Salt Lake Tribune

Report: RSL nearing purchase by group that includes sports executive David Blitzer

It appears the sale of Real Salt Lake is imminent. David Blitzer, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is part of a group that is nearing a deal to buy Real Salt Lake, per a report in Sportico. Blitzer in recent years also has invested in several European soccer clubs, including Crystal Palace from the English Premier League.
MLS
Sportico

FanDuel, Genius Sports Expand Partnership for NFL Products

FanDuel, the largest online sportsbook in the U.S., is expanding its relationship with Genius Sports to include access to official National Football League gambling products. All of the NFL’s official sports betting partners have committed to buying official data from Genius Sports, and FanDuel is the latest to finalize that setup with the London-based firm. Under the agreement, FanDuel will have access to the official NFL feed, media content and advertising inventory on league-owned digital properties like the NFL website and app. These deals are critical for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI), which paid a hefty price to become the NFL’s exclusive sports betting...
NFL
Sportico

Disney Shows Sports Betting Ambitions in Seeking Multibillion-Dollar Deals

The Walt Disney Co. is taking a gamble on sports betting. The Hollywood Reporter reports the entertainment giant, notoriously conservative when it comes to protecting its brand, will use ESPN as its entry point into the fast-growing sector. “Given our reach and scale, we have the potential to partner with third parties in this space in a very meaningful way,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek told analysts during a Nov. 10 earnings call. The decision to pursue a multibillion-dollar betting deal is something of a strategic pivot for the company, which for years said that the only role sports betting had at ESPN...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Pick Up Alex Cora’s Club Options For 2023, 2024

BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora isn’t going anywhere. The Red Sox exercised two club options on their manager, picking up Cora’s contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the team announced Monday. Cora, 46, owns a 284-202 record over his three seasons on the Boston bench. The Red Sox have had a winning record in each of Cora’s three season, setting a franchise record with 108 wins and  World Series title in 2018. Among the 19 skippers to manage at least 400 games with the Red Sox, Cora’s .584 winning percentage is the highest of them all. “I am beyond grateful for this...
MLB
fox40jackson.com

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
MLB
CBS Boston

Revolution Will Host New York City FC In East Semis On November 30

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution still have to wait over a week to play their first playoff match. But at least they now know who they’ll host in the Eastern Conference Semis. That will be New York City FC, which beat Atlanta United FC in the First Round on Sunday. The Revs will host NYCFC on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30pm at Gillette Stadium. New York City was the four-seed in the East after going 14-11-9 during the regular season. They lost just one match in October and November, winning three while playing to a pair of draws over the final month. New...
MLS
Sportico

Brazilian Super League Secures Investment as Backers Eye 2023 Launch

Following the success of the English Premier League, many soccer leagues around the world replaced their national competitions with more competitive and lucrative “super” leagues. But Brazil, the home country of jogo bonito—the “beautiful game”—hasn’t been able to follow suit. Now, however, a potential new league made up of Brazil’s top clubs—which would effectively replace the current top-flight Brazilian league, the Brasileirao—has secured financing and is in the due diligence stage of making it happen, according to people close to the deal. In July, Sportico reported on a U.S.-based private equity investment in the venture, which was said to be between $750...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Revolution To Begin 2022 Season On Road; Will Kick Off Home Slate March 5 Vs. Dallas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Major League Soccer has announced its lineup of home openers for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, and once again, the New England Revolution will kick things off on the road. New England will begin its Supporters’ Shield defense in Portland against the Timbers on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. It marks the 14th straight year that the Revs will open the campaign with an away match, and for the 26th time in 27 seasons. The Revolution have played the Portland Timbers to a draw in each of the last four meetings. New England will then open the...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy