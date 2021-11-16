ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Beadle’s surprising revelation after ‘800 days’ out of the media spotlight

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Beadle is happy that she can talk about sports with people again … as opposed to giving her opinions to walls. Beadle, who has been gone from ESPN airwaves for over two years now, launched a new podcast for The Athletic entitled “What Did I Miss?” In her introductory episode,...

nypost.com

