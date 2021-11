Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 episode “Janet Jackson Night.” Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars delivered one of its best nights yet with an episode dedicated to the music and legacy of Janet Jackson, which served as a fitting soundtrack for an especially dramatic night of the ABC series. Two couples were eliminated in order to solidify Season 30’s semifinals, and, as usual, there was controversy. This is especially true in the case of Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke, who some fans still can’t believe made it this far.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO