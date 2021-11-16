ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you guess which show William Christopher is on?

By MeTV Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Christopher’s beloved role as Father Mulcahy in M*A*S*H came seven years into his Hollywood career, which is actually short by some standards (just ask Grandma Walton, Ellen Corby). But it means he appeared on plenty of other classic sitcoms before gaining national fame. Add to that the many...

Fox News

Tom Hanks mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari: ‘We were molecularly connected’

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
9 Gunsmoke actors who were born after the show was already on the air

The show lasted so long, kids who were born when it started acted in Dodge City years later — sometimes as teenagers!. Apart from a decade-spanning soap opera, the idea that someone could be born after a show already started and then grow up enough to act on that same show 10, 12 even 15 years later is inconceivable for most series. But as classic TV fans know, Gunsmoke is not most series.
'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
Kellie S. Williams Reunites With TV Mom On Set Of Daughter's New Film

An Instagram Photo of Williams, her daughter and Jo Marie Payton Ignites Memories Of The Classic Sitcom, 'Family Matters.'. Hannah Belle Jackson, daughter of former Family Matters star Kellie Shanygne Williams, is following in her mother’s footsteps by earning her first movie role in the holiday film Merry Switchmas. Merry...
‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
Can you guess what show Linda Evans is in?

Over the course of her long career, Linda Evans has had two famous roles that make her instantly recognizable. But before, after and in between those fan-favorite parts she appeared in many other classic programs. Here is Linda Evans in ten different shows. Can you name them all?. Here she...
Can you match these offices to the correct TV shows?

Nowadays, setting a sitcom in a workplace seems like an obvious choice but that wasn’t always the case. When half-hour comedies were first starting out, they mostly revolved around a family at home. Here are 12 classic TV workplaces from all kinds of shows. Can you recognize what each office...
'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
Ron Howard Is Always Gushing About His 4 Kids! Check Out His Sweetest Quotes About Being a Dad

Director Ron Howard is the epitome of a Hollywood success story. Growing up in the spotlight as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show prepared him for a lifetime of directing blockbuster films. Through all of the fame, his biggest pride in life is raising four children, Bryce Dallas Howard, Paige Howard, Jocelyn Howard and Reed Howard with his wife, Cheryl Howard.
Will Ryan, The Land Before Time and Disney Voice Actor, Dies at 72

Veteran voice actor Will Ryan, perhaps best known for his work giving life to classic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse's Willie the Giant, Peg-Leg Pete as well as the voice of Petrie in the beloved animated film The Land Before Time has died following a short battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Ryan's November 19th death was confirmed by his talent agent Nery Lemus (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Actor Dean Stockwell Dies, Aged 85

Dean Stockwell, an accomplished actor of stage and screen best known for his role in cult TV series Quantum Leap, has died. He was 85. Born Robert Dean Stockwell in North Hollywood in 1936, it almost feels like he was fated to perform – his father, Harry, voiced Prince Charming in Disney's Snow White, while his mother and younger sibling were also actors.
‘Friends’ Actor James Michael Tyler Dies At Age 59

James Michael Tyler died on Sunday, October 24 from prostate cancer. Through all seasons of the sitcom ‘Friends,’ Tyler played Gunther. He also advocated for men’s health after his cancer diagnosis. It has been reported that actor James Michael Tyler has died. The cause of death has been attributed to...
Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
