Virtual townhall to be held to discuss Jelani Day case

A new development in the death of Jelani Day has left many hopeful that the graduate student’s family will receive the answers they have searched for. Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 in Chicago, Illinois has reported that local authorities have recovered Day’s cell phone. With this phone, police hope they can learn more about where Day was and who he may have spoken to in the hours leading up to his disappearance.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO