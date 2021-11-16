Virtual townhall to be held to discuss Jelani Day case
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Family and friends of Jelani Day will be holding a townhall this week.
Jelani's mother, along with Reverend Jesse Jackson will attend the virtual event on Friday. Organizers said they will chronicle the case during the townhall. It starts at 7 p.m. They will have the townhall through the Rainbow Push Coalition's Facebook or YouTube pages.
