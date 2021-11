The Broyles Award, part of the National College Football Awards Association, revealed their nominees for the 2021 season with two games remaining. The Broyles Award nominee list is packed with assistant coaches who are considered among the best in the nation. The Big Ten leads the way with nine nominees. The SEC has eight nominees. The ACC has seven while the Pac-12 and the Big 12 have three apiece. The 2020 winner, Steve Sarkisian, left Alabama to become the head coach at the University of Texas.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO