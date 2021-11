Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Dallas suburb plugs into No. 1 spot in ranking of best cities for remote workers. If you’re a remote worker living in Frisco, you might just want to stay put. A new ranking puts Frisco atop the list of the best cities in the U.S. for remote workers. But it isn’t the only North Texas city to make the cut. Three other local places show up in the ranking.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO