Topeka, KS

A gym in town that’s just for kids

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — “My Gym” is a worldwide franchise that has now made its way to Topeka.

The gym opened about a month ago, but the owners decided to do the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 16 since they have been so focused on getting the business up and going after the grand opening.

“My Gym” is a place where parents can take their four-month-old, or their nine-year-old, to go and exercise and get all of their wiggles out.

The staff at “My Gym” explain that they also focus on building kids’ social and emotional skills as well.

“It really addresses every aspect of how a kiddo is developing from the time that they’re a little newborn up until they’re in elementary school,” Kayla Schadegg, the director at “My Gym,” said. “And when they’re starting to get into that almost middle school age where they’re going to have to start being around more peers, they are going to need to have those strong social and emotional skills built up.”

If you’re interested in signing up for a class at “My Gym”, you can visit their website here .

KSNT News

Capper Foundation recognizes volunteers and donors at appreciation dinner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation recognized several individuals, organizations, businesses and volunteers for their dedication in supporting the mission of Capper Foundation at their Donor Appreciation Dinner Thursday evening at The Foundry Event Center, 400 S.W. 33rd St. “We have many volunteers, we have volunteers that work with children, work with adults, work on our […]
TOPEKA, KS
