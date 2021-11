The confinement of the population in Austria, which begins next Monday, means that the matches that will be played from November 25 to 30 in Innsbruck, will be played without an audience. Due to the measures taken by the Austrian government, the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 matches of Group C (France, Great Britain, Czech Republic) and Group F (Serbia, Germany, Austria) will have to be held without an audience in the Olympia-Halle from Innsbruck.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO