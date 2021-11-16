ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vascular Tests for Dermatologists

Dermatologists see patients with a wide range of lower extremity ulcers, including those caused by venous insufficiency and peripheral arterial disease. Vascular investigations such as...

reviewofoptometry.com

Cataracts Tied to Increased Risk of Vascular Mortality

Cataracts increase a patient’s risk of vascular mortality. Photo: Julie Tyler, OD. Click image to enlarge. Patients with cataracts may face up to a 36% increased risk of vascular mortality, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. The investigation also found a positive association between self-reported cataract surgery and all-cause mortality based on a large-scale, population-centered sample.
physiciansweekly.com

Diagnostic Tests for Vascular Calcification

Vascular calcification (VC) is the heterogeneous endpoint of multiple vascular insults, which varies by arterial bed, the layer of the arterial wall affected, and is propagated by diverse cellular and biochemical mechanisms. A variety of in vivo and ex vivo techniques have been applied to the analysis of VC in preclinical studies, but clinical examination has principally relied on a number of noninvasive and invasive imaging modalities for detection and quantitation. Most imaging methods suffer from suboptimal spatial resolution, leading to the inability to distinguish medial from intimal VC and insufficient sensitivity to detect microcalcifications that are indicative of active mineral deposition and of vulnerable plaques which may be prone to rupture. Serum biomarkers lack specificity for VC and cannot discriminate pathology. Overall, uncertainties surrounding the sensitivity and specificity of different VC testing modalities, the absence of a clear cause-effect relationship, and lack of any evidence-based diagnostic or therapeutic protocols in relation to VC testing in chronic kidney disease has yielded weak or ungraded recommendations for their use in clinical practice.
physiciansweekly.com

Bone-Vascular Axis in Chronic Kidney Disease

This study states Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at increased risk of osteoporosis and vascular calcification. Bone demineralization and vascular mineralization go often hand in hand in CKD, similar to as in the general population. This contradictory association is independent of aging and is commonly referred to as the “calcification paradox” or the bone-vascular axis. Various common risk factors and mechanisms have been identified. Alternatively, calcifying vessels may release circulating factors that affect bone metabolism, while bone disease may infer conditions that favor vascular calcification. The present review focuses on emerging concepts and major mechanisms involved in the bone-vascular axis in the setting of CKD. Hence we claim that a better understanding of these concepts and mechanisms may identify therapeutics able to target and exert beneficial effects on bone and vasculature simultaneously.
MedicalXpress

Are vascular calcification and bone loss linked disorders of aging?

Vascular calcification, low bone mass and fragility fractures are all frequent age-dependent disorders. Recent clinical and experimental data suggest that vascular calcification and bone loss could share pathophysiological mechanisms. A new review published by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) Working Group on Bone and Cardiovascular Diseases elucidates the numerous pathophysiological...
physiciansweekly.com

Recurrence of Distensible Orbital Venous-dominant Venolymphatic Malformations After Sclerotherapy Versus Embolization With Excision.

Treatment for orbital venolymphatic malformations (VLMs) commonly includes 3 major options: sclerotherapy, surgery, and embolization followed by surgical excision. Each has certain advantages, although it is not clear whether all are effective. The authors characterize the clinical course for a series of patients with distensible orbital venous-dominant VLM treated with sclerotherapy and/or embolization with excision.
bizjournals

Doctors outline who is at risk for vascular disease

Everyone is at risk for vascular disease, and with National Diabetes Heart Connection Day in November, it’s important to understand the symptoms, risk factors and treatment options, especially for those with diabetes. Twin brother vascular surgeons, Dr. Arash Keyhani and Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, unpack what Houstonians need to know about vascular disorders to assess their potential risk factors.
physiciansweekly.com

Guidance Updated on Treating Motor Symptoms in Early Parkinson Disease

TUESDAY, Nov. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Initial treatment with levodopa provides superior motor benefit compared with dopamine agonists for early Parkinson disease, according to a report from the American Academy of Neurology Guideline Subcommittee published online Nov. 15 in Neurology. Tamara Pringsheim, M.D., from the University of Calgary in...
