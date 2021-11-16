Health of James River stalled at B

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s outdated sewer system floods dozens of times each year, sending sewage into the James River and making it unsafe for swimmers and tubers. The state has given the city a deadline of 2035 for overhauling the sewer system, but Mayor Levar Stoney has asked for help from the state, saying it will cost nearly $900 million. Until then, residents can use a new map from the city’s Department of Public Utilities to determine in real time whether any pipes have overflowed and which parts of the river are mixed with human waste and bacteria.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO