Health of James River stalled at B-

By RADIO IQ
wvtf.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgress in cleaning up and restoring the James River is stalled, according to a new report. Every two years, the James River Association complies a report on the river’s health. This year’s State of the James report gives an overall grade of B-, about the same as the previous...

