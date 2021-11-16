Interim Head Coach Bob Gregory talks about trying to get Huskies to play with joy

“Obviously a tough one, my first game as a head coach. I felt everything from shootaround earlier this afternoon, to the pregame spiel, to when the ball went up, to all of their runs, to all of our mistakes. It was a feeling like a roller coaster ride. That was for me, personally. As a team, it was too much of a roller coaster ride on the defensive end. We have to be way more consistent on the defensive end than we were tonight. We’ve been a better team in practices and in scrimmages and the exhibitions as well. I shared with the guys in the locker room that that defensive effort won’t do because of the teams we have coming up. I think to a man, they understand that and obviously that is something we have to be a lot better at. Our defensive rebounding has to improve drastically. Guys flat out have to play harder. We have to be better. That is our responsibility as a staff, to get these guys ready to play on Friday over the next two days.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO