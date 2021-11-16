ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Elijah Hughes: Dealing with non-COVID illness

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hughes is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers due to a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
arcamax.com

Warriors' Steve Kerr responds to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: 'This is America'

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk...
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Hughes
The Spun

Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

LeBron James finally reveals true feeling upon Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Anyone who was following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, would be aware that LeBron James was keenly following the trail and even accused the 18-years-old for ‘fake-crying’ during an earlier trail session in the court. While the concerned was found not guilty for injuring and killing a total of five men in Wisconsin during the protest of Jacob Blake, the LA Lakers superstar has finally revealed his true feelings upon the same after several NBA players revealed their frustration on the same.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Covid#76ers#Non Covid
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook's Epic Reaction After Finding Out He Got a Tech For Lakers/Pistons Brawl: "They Have To Put It On Somebody... Why Not Me?"

If you've been paying attention at all today, you'll already know the biggest story of the night: the intense altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. Now that the actual moment has played out, the community is focused on the aftermath. How will LeBron James address the issue? What will happen when the Lakers and Pistons meet again? Will the NBA office suspend either of the players involved?
NBA
on3.com

Kentucky WBB forward Nyah Leveretter to miss time with non-COVID illness

The hits just keep on coming for head coach Kyra Elzy. A little over a week after Kentucky Women’s Basketball saw Blair Green go down with a season-ending Achilles injury, the ‘Cats will now be without sophomore forward Nyah Leveretter for an unspecified amount of time due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sports

Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Sengun (non-COVID illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Sengun has been solid off the bench for the Rockets through his first 10 games of NBA action, averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals across 19.3 minutes per game. If he is unable to play Wednesday, then Kenyon Martin will likely see increased minutes in a reserve role behind Christian Wood against the Pistons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Back with Jazz

Gay (heel) returned to the Jazz on Monday and went through a full practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay was assigned to the G League on Sunday, but he was back with the NBA squad Monday. Despite logging a full practice, it's unclear if he will be available for Tuesday's contest. Even if the 35-year-old veteran doesn't suit up against the 76ers, it appears that his 2021-22 debut is on the horizon.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy