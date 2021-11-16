Jazz's Elijah Hughes: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk...
Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches rankings have been released. Wake Forest dropped to No. 21. Pitt is up to No. 17. Clemson remains out of the rankings but has the second most votes of the teams outside (...)
Anyone who was following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, would be aware that LeBron James was keenly following the trail and even accused the 18-years-old for ‘fake-crying’ during an earlier trail session in the court. While the concerned was found not guilty for injuring and killing a total of five men in Wisconsin during the protest of Jacob Blake, the LA Lakers superstar has finally revealed his true feelings upon the same after several NBA players revealed their frustration on the same.
This coming Saturday, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will be in Columbus to take on No. 4 Ohio State in a matchup that will go a long way in determining the Big Ten East champion. Let’s flashback to 2015 when the Spartans used a last-second field goal to shock...
If you've been paying attention at all today, you'll already know the biggest story of the night: the intense altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. Now that the actual moment has played out, the community is focused on the aftermath. How will LeBron James address the issue? What will happen when the Lakers and Pistons meet again? Will the NBA office suspend either of the players involved?
The hits just keep on coming for head coach Kyra Elzy. A little over a week after Kentucky Women’s Basketball saw Blair Green go down with a season-ending Achilles injury, the ‘Cats will now be without sophomore forward Nyah Leveretter for an unspecified amount of time due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.
Sengun (non-COVID illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Sengun has been solid off the bench for the Rockets through his first 10 games of NBA action, averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals across 19.3 minutes per game. If he is unable to play Wednesday, then Kenyon Martin will likely see increased minutes in a reserve role behind Christian Wood against the Pistons.
Gay (heel) returned to the Jazz on Monday and went through a full practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay was assigned to the G League on Sunday, but he was back with the NBA squad Monday. Despite logging a full practice, it's unclear if he will be available for Tuesday's contest. Even if the 35-year-old veteran doesn't suit up against the 76ers, it appears that his 2021-22 debut is on the horizon.
Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
One player who fans expected to play an important role for the Brooklyn Nets during the early portion of the 2021-22 season was Nicolas Claxton. The 31st overall pick in the 2019 draft was actually who Steve Nash tapped to fill in for Kyrie Irving (unvaccinated) in the starting lineup to begin the year.
